Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) – H&H Group, a global health and nutrition company, has launched Swisse in the United Arab Emirates, bringing Australia’s leading wellness brand to the Middle East for the first time.

Launching in the UAE is the first step in Swisse’s Middle East expansion plans. H&H has set up operations in Dubai, which will act as the Group’s Middle East hub, allowing access and expansion opportunities into the broader Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Australian actress and Hollywood superstar Nicole Kidman will also be an official ambassador for the brand in the UAE.

The entrance into the MENA region was announced at a launch event at Seva Experience, a wellness centre in Dubai, in the presence of H&H Group leadership, along with representatives from Global Victoria, the Victorian Government Trade and Investment Office in Dubai, leading premium retailers, eCommerce platforms, health and wellness influencers, and the media. The launch event included morning yoga, a nutritious brunch, and access to sampling Swisse’s range of premium products.

Mr Akash Bedi, H&H Group Chief Strategy and Operations Officer, said: “H&H Group is thrilled to bring our Swisse range of high-quality, proven products to consumers in the UAE. Our mission is to make millions of people around the world healthier and happier, and we believe our products play a pivotal role in consumers having that experience. Swisse focuses on the Power of Nature, Science and Innovation, choosing the most nutrient-rich ingredients worldwide paired with advanced formulations based on science.”

He added: “Entering the UAE marks an important milestone for Swisse and H&H Group – we’d like to thank Global Victoria, who have supported us throughout our journey to get to the UAE.”

Ms Gönül Serbest, Chief Executive Officer, Global Victoria, said: “I am delighted that consumers in the UAE can now access Swisse’s high-quality health and wellness products. The Middle East is full of savvy consumers seeking premium and luxury products and this is precisely where Swisse comes in. Consumers will appreciate Swisse’s approach to holistic wellness that includes products with natural ingredients, and scientifically proven formulations.”

Swisse is launching in the UAE with a range of wellness and beauty supplements, including the brand’s bestsellers, such as Australia’s No. 1 men’s and women’s Multivitamin, Magnesium, Calcium + Vitamin D, and Vitamin C and Zinc+. The Swisse Beauty Nutrition range, which is also No. 1 in Australia, will be a key feature of the product portfolio in the region and will include Collagen+, Collagen Glow Powder and Bright Skin Booster.

Kassem Younes, General Manager, Middle East, Africa and Türkiye, Victorian Government Trade and Investment, said: “We are proud to have played a role in helping to bring this iconic Australian brand to the UAE and wider MENA region. Health and wellness continues to remain a key priority for the region, and having Swisse here provides consumers with access to one of the world’s leading brands for nutrition and wellbeing.”

Customers in the UAE will now be able to access Swisse’s range of premium and proven vitamins and supplements online and in stores. H&H Group has partnered with two distribution partners including Pattern, a leading global eCommerce Accelerator and New Beverage Co, a speciality health and wellness distributor, with the stated ambition of bringing the best of Australian health and wellness brands to the Middle East.

Swisse was founded in Australia in the late 1960s and since then the brand has been continually developing wellness products of superior quality and efficacy, educating consumers about the importance of taking care of their health as well as promoting sustainable ingredients. Swisse’s manufacturing in Australia, under the country’s strict Therapeutic Goods Administration regulatory system for vitamins and supplements, is a key reason for consumer confidence in the brand. Swisse is currently the No. 1 multivitamin brand in Australia, with a wide product range that tailors to age and gender to provide nutritional support required at different stages of life.

The brand has gradually expanded into new markets, including Brunei, Vietnam and Sri Lanka, most recently. The brand is now available in 14 markets globally.

About Swisse

Swisse is an Australian vitamin, supplement and skincare brand that was founded in Melbourne in 1969 by explorer Kevin Ring and is proudly part of the H&H Group, a global health, nutrition and personal care company focused on three key pillars of nutrition, movement and mind to promote healthier communities. Premium, proven and aspirational, Swisse products are formulated with premium quality ingredients based on traditional evidence and scientific research.

About H&H Group

H&H Group is a global health and nutrition company. Dynamic, courageous and ambitious in its mission to make people healthier and happier, the Group strives to inspire wellness while contributing positively to the needs of society and the planet. The Group has three business segments – Baby, Adult and Pet Nutrition and Care – supporting whole-family health and happiness, with premium brands providing nutrition and wellness solutions backed by science. Consumer brands include Biostime, Swisse, Zesty Paws, Solid Gold Pet, Dodie, Good Goût, Aurelia London and CBII. The Group is headquartered in Hong Kong SAR and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange ("H&H INTL HLDG" stock code 1112), with a second head office in London. More than 3,300 team members are located across 14 countries. www.hh.global

About Global Victoria

Global Victoria is the State Government of Victoria’s (Australia) trade facilitation and promotion agency. Our mission is to build and strengthen the export skills and capabilities of Victorian businesses to help them grow internationally. We are passionate about connecting Victorian exporters globally to ensure that there is a pathway for exporters to get their goods and services to market. www.global.vic.gov.au

