Fay Development SPV Ltd. has acquired a prime plot of land in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) to expand ‘Eden House,’ a brand owned by H&H Development, pioneers in Dubai's real estate market with bespoke turnkey developments.

The sales and purchase agreement was signed between Fay Development SPV Ltd and DIFC Investments Ltd (DIFCI). Fay Developments SPV Ltd. is an investment vehicle backed by prominent local and international investors who are the exclusive owners of the project, with H&H serving as both a shareholder, as well as the Development Manager. With a distinct location in DIFC that will feature the Eden House brand, the plot acquisition will help expand the homegrown franchise within the UAE market. The plot acquired by Fay Developments SPV Ltd. is opposite the Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Centre (DIFC). The Eden House brand has demonstrated its appeal through its attention to detail and level of service, as evidenced by the success of the 'Eden House Al Satwa' project, which is currently at full occupancy. The recently launched 'Eden House the Canal' has also witnessed strong growth in sales since its launch in November last year.

Miltos Bosinis, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of H&H Development LLC, commented: "The land acquisition at DIFC comes as part of our ambitious mission to grow the Eden House brand. Through this project, we aim to give our customers a remarkable opportunity to fully own and experience Eden House at its finest. Moreover, this serves as a prime example of our steadfast dedication to timely completion of projects and offering exceptional spaces with superior designs, backed by world-class amenities and services. This proactive approach sets our company apart in the evolving real estate market of the UAE."

Established in 2007, H&H Development has been at the forefront of Dubai's real estate landscape, offering high-end, sophisticated developments exemplified by projects like the Eden House vertical neighbourhood. Other notable projects include the opulent Four Seasons Hotel, DIFC, the prestigious Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, and the recently handed over Four Seasons Private Residences Dubai at Jumeirah. These projects demonstrate the company’s steadfast commitment to shaping Dubai's real estate market through excellence, craftsmanship, and design thinking.

