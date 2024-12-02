This milestone marks a significant contribution to Egypt's transformation from a technology user into a technology leader

Cairo, Egypt: The Medicine City "GYPTO Pharma", one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturing hubs in the Middle East, announced today the completion of the first phase of transferring the Swiss world-class biotechnology manufacturing to Egypt, in partnership with Roche, the leading pharmaceutical and diagnostic solutions company in Egypt and considered the first globally in the manufacturing of biologic drugs.

This unprecedented achievement by Gypto Pharma aligns with Egypt's Vision 2030 and its strategy to localize the pharmaceutical industry, positioning the country as a regional hub for manufacturing and exporting pharmaceuticals in the Middle East. It marks a significant step toward realizing the aspirations of the state and its political leadership, ensuring that Egyptian citizens have access to safe, effective drugs that meet international quality standards and good manufacturing practices. Furthermore, this initiative seeks to establish Egypt as both a regional and global leader in the pharmaceutical industry, attract investment, support the national economy, and keep pace with global technological advancements.

Among notable attendees were H.E. Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development Affairs and Minister of Health and Population, Major General Dr. Bahaa El-Din Zidan, Chairman of UPA, Dr. Aly El Ghamrawy, Chairman of EDA, H.E. Dr. Andreas Baum Ambassador of Switzerland in Egypt, Dr. Mohamed Swilam, General Manager Roche Egypt, and Dr. Amr Mamdouh, CEO of Gypto Pharma.

H.E. Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar stated that this achievement represents an important step toward achieving Egypt's goals of localizing advanced and specialized industries in the pharmaceutical sector. He emphasized the importance of expediting all stages of the partnership between Gypto Pharma and Roche to produce this type of medication locally. He also expressed his aspiration to expand this partnership to begin exporting to various countries after achieving self-sufficiency.

The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the significance of localizing the production of biological medicines in parallel with expanding presidential initiatives to treat patients with chronic diseases, reducing the cost of importing medications, and making them available to patients at affordable prices.

Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar noted that the pharmaceutical market in Egypt is valued at approximately EGP 330 billion annually. He highlighted the importance of collaborating with companies interested in research and development, pointing out that Egypt possesses strong infrastructure supportive of innovation, as well as research centers and pharmacy faculties that include distinguished research and academic talents.

Dr. Amr Mamdouh explained that "Gypto Pharma is steadily advancing toward providing high-quality medicines that the Egyptian patient deserves and supporting the localization of medicines in accordance with the vision and directives of the political leadership. Currently, we are collaborating with seven global companies to localize medicines for specialized diseases, in addition to manufacturing essential medicines for chronic diseases under Gypto Pharma through a research and development system. Our production volume of these medicines is expected to reach nearly 65 million packages in 2024."

Commenting on the successful transfer and enhancement of skills for the Egyptian workforce in manufacturing biological treatments, Dr. Mohamed Swilam, General Manager of Roche Pharma in Egypt, said, “For 40 years, Roche has diligently collaborated with the Egyptian government, the Ministry of Health and Population, and the entire healthcare ecosystem to develop advanced medical solutions and improve the quality of life for people in Egypt and the Arab world. We are very proud of our cooperation with Gypto Pharma to build the manufacturing capabilities of biological products, both technically and in medical engineering, for the Egyptian pharmaceutical experts at Gypto.”

H.E. Dr. Andreas Baum Ambassador of Switzerland in Egypt stated, “Today’s event is more than the celebration of an industrial success; it highlights the power of collaborative innovation. In the healthcare industry, scientific breakthroughs must reach patients to make a difference. Roche, alongside its Egyptian partners, has shown a remarkable commitment to this goal, by helping to build a strong and resilient healthcare system in Egypt.”

In his speech, Dr. Ali El-Ghamrawy, Head of the Egyptian Drug Authority, emphasized that the Authority places significant importance on localizing medicines, medical supplies, and raw materials necessary for developing the pharmaceutical industry. He noted that this goal is a priority to support the Egyptian economy and enhance capabilities in the healthcare sector.

Major General Dr. Bahaa El-Din Zidan, Chairman of UPA expressed his appreciation for the efforts of Medicine City and Roche in the field of localization, particularly regarding today's announcement. He stated that these efforts aim not only at localization but also at exportation.

The biological drug being localized in Egypt is a key component of the latest international protocols and recommendations, representing a global standard in liver cancer treatment. It is also included in the national guidelines under the presidential initiative for liver cancer detection and treatment. Over the past two years, since the initiative's launch in March 2022, the Egyptian state has made significant efforts in this area. With advanced biological treatments being the first-line option for liver cancer, this localization project marks a substantial advancement and a valuable asset in strengthening the Egyptian healthcare system's ability to combat liver cancer.

The Egyptian Medicine City (Gypto Pharma) spans an area of 180,000 square meters and comprises two factories producing a wide range of pharmaceutical forms, including tablets, capsules, effervescent tablets, liquid preparations, and creams. These products are manufactured using cutting-edge technology recognized as the highest quality worldwide. During the project's implementation, the Egyptian state prioritized equipping the facility with the most advanced machinery, sourced from leading European and American suppliers renowned in the global pharmaceutical industry. The Medicine City adheres to international "Good Manufacturing Practices" (GMP) standards and places a strong emphasis on human resources, ensuring a workforce that is both highly trained and professional.

Roche stands out for its seamless integration of research and development with modern technology, allowing it to offer high-quality and effective pharmaceutical products. By making substantial investments in research and development, Roche is committed to providing advanced solutions that are affordable for patients.

This strategic partnership marks the beginning of a long-term relationship aimed at addressing a wide range of incurable diseases with Roche's innovative medicines. It is the first initiative of its kind in Egypt and the entire region. The transfer of biotechnology will soon enable the production of a drug for solid cancers, including liver cancer. This shift marks Egypt's transition from being a technology consumer to becoming a producer, elevating the country to a higher scientific and economic standing while offering significant long-term benefits and returns. This technology transfer represents the first step in this journey, with additional advancements expected over the next two years.