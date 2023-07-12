Doha: GWC is proud to announce that it is one of the first companies in Qatar to increase the foreign investor ownership percentage in the organization’s capital to 100%. This milestone development was achieved after receiving the approval of the honorable Council of Ministers session which was held on 17th May 2023.

Speaking about this, Hicham Nedjari, CFO, GWC said, “It gives us an immense sense of pride to be one of the first companies in the country to extend the ceiling of foreign ownership to 100%. In keeping up with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and promoting economic development and diversification, we believe this advancement is a recognition of the integral role foreign investors play in Qatar’s economy.”

The decision to amend was approved by the Extraordinary General Assembly and the amended system was issued and published in the Official Gazette.

In addition to this, the company will be disclosing their half-yearly financial results on the 25th of July 2023, for the period ending 30th June 2023.

About GWC Group

Established in 2004, GWC has become the No. 1 logistics and supply chain solutions provider in the State of Qatar and one of the fastest growing companies in the region. GWC offers best-in-class logistics and supply chain services that include warehousing, distribution, logistics solutions for hazardous materials, freight forwarding, project logistics, sporting events and equestrian logistics solutions, fine art logistics, supply chain consulting services, transportation, records management, and local and international relocation services. GWC benefits from a global freight network and massive logistics infrastructure spanning over 4 million square meters. GWC was the first Regional Supporter and the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.