Doha – Qatar: GWC Group has illustrated its unwavering commitment to facilitating the growth and development of Qatar’s energy industry by unveiling a new subsidiary that will support increased demand for energy across the globe.

GWC Energy W.L.L will deliver solutions to clients in the energy sector and set new standards in integrated shipping, logistics and marine services for companies in Qatar, across the GCC and globally. The unveiling of GWC Energy marks a major landmark for the industry.

Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassem Bin Jaber Al Thani, GWC Chairman stated: “For two decades, GWC has been diligent in delivering integrated logistics and supply chain solutions for local and international companies. From day one, our focus has been world-class performance, a long-term relationship approach, innovation, ethics and strong human capital.”

Sheikh Abdulla continued: “We are excited to be building a solid foundation for sustainable growth by leveraging our expertise in the logistics sector. This is an important moment for us, and we are proud to be taking this step forward in our journey towards a more sustainable and prosperous future.”

GWC Energy complements the core objectives of Tawteen in-country-value initiative which supports the realisation of Qatar National Vision 2030. Tawteen aims to attract companies engaged in knowledge and technology businesses, establish sustainable and competitive in-country suppliers to meet the requirements of the energy sector, and support the growth and diversification of Qatar’s economy. The new subsidiary will support the expansion of GWC as it aims to become the preferred choice for energy projects in the region and globally.

Thanks to first-class health and safety and unwavering reliability, GWC has earned the trust of multinational conglomerates and currently operates more than 380,000m² of specialist infrastructure for the energy sector in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed industrial cities.

Mr. Ranjeev Menon, Group CEO, GWC, stated: “The formation of GWC Energy highlights our commitment to clients in the energy sector. We have built up extensive experience in this area, working with clients in Qatar and around the world. Our vast infrastructure, highly-trained staff, unwavering pledge to health and safety, and bespoke IT infrastructure allow us to handle a diverse array of integrated solutions both offshore and onshore.”

“GWC Energy will provide expert logistics solutions for the entire energy cycle,” added Menon. “It will be committed to helping clients achieve business growth. The ambitions and strategic targets of our customers will sit at the heart of our actions. We are proud to be continuing our journey in the energy sector as we support the goals of Qatar, the growth of GWC Group and ongoing value for our esteemed shareholders.”

GWC Energy’s highly-trained professionals already manage the logistics requirements for a stellar list of oil and gas clients in Qatar and across the world. The subsidiary will provide operational excellence and cost-effective solutions. It will specialise in providing bespoke solutions while handling a diverse array of onshore and offshore operations. Its vast facilities are managed by experts, all knowledgeable about applicable laws, rules and regulations, and operated according to stringent quality, health, safety and environmental standards. GWC Energy will pride itself on the highest professionalism with a mission to deliver world-class energy services.

GWC Energy W.L.L is a wholly owned subsidiary of GWC Q.P.S.C, Qatar’s number one logistics and supply chain services provider, and one of the fastest growing companies in the region. GWC is committed to building long-term and sustainable relationships with its partners, benefiting from a global network and a people-first mentality. With its 4,000 staff always motivated to go the extra mile, GWC ensures a well-trained and diligent human capital. GWC benefits from a first-class logistics infrastructure measuring 4,000,000m².

About GWC Energy

Established in 2023, GWC Energy WLL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GWC QPSC, Qatar’s No. 1 logistics and supply chain solutions provider, and one of the fastest growing companies in the region. GWC Energy delivers bespoke solutions for clients in the energy sector, providing integrated solutions in shipping, marine and logistics. Core services include manpower, equipment, marine logistics, warehousing, supply base management, bunker supply and rig, mob/demob support. GWC Energy provides onshore, offshore and tanker agency services, plus documentation and customs support. Its facilities in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed include air-conditioned warehouses with large rack capacity, pallet locations, vast operational yards, pipe inspection areas, hazmat storage, bulk areas equipped with overhead cranes and multiple capacities, and operational yards. GWC Energy complements the core objectives of Tawteen in-country-vale initiative – a national strategy that supports the realisation of Qatar National Vision 2030.

About GWC Group

Established in 2004, GWC has become the No. 1 logistics and supply chain solutions provider in the State of Qatar and one of the fastest growing companies in the region. GWC offers best-in-class logistics and supply chain services that include warehousing, distribution, logistics solutions for hazardous materials, freight forwarding, project logistics, sporting events and equestrian logistics solutions, fine art logistics, supply chain consulting services, transportation, records management, and local and international relocation services. GWC benefits from a global freight network and massive logistics infrastructure spanning over 4 million square meters. GWC was the first Regional Supporter and the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.