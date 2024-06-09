Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) – one of the fastest-growing logistics businesses in the MENA region, celebrated World Food Safety Day 2024. This annual campaign, organized by the WHO and the FAO on June 7, raises awareness about the importance of food safety and its impact on health. World Food Safety Day 2024 focuses on drawing attention to food safety incidents and the importance of being prepared to mitigate their potential risks. According to the most recent data, contaminated food causes more than 200 diseases, with one in ten people worldwide falling ill from eating contaminated food each year.

Ranjeev Menon, Group CEO of GWC, emphasized the company’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of food safety: “As the leading logistics and cold chain provider in the State of Qatar, GWC continues to provide end-to-end logistics support for food imports. This includes sampling and inspection as per MoPH procedures, customs clearance, cold chamber warehousing, and distribution to end-use destinations. GWC’s professionally certified food handlers inspect and distinguish contaminated, outdated, and spoiled food items at every stage of the supply chain.”

Menon added, “GWC has a strict system for monitoring the safety of food in storage and during transit using enhanced systems. Our warehousing and logistics services align with Qatar’s food security and safety guidelines, countering any threats to food security. GWC's Safety Observation Reporting System empowers employees to prevent, detect, and manage foodborne risks, contributing to food security, human health, economic prosperity, agriculture, market access, and sustainable development. This underscores that GWC holds quality, health, safety, security, and environment as its biggest priority, and nowhere is that more fundamental than when dealing with food stores and supplies.”

GWC has long been a champion of setting high standards of quality, including food safety. This dedication to quality in the storage and delivery of food consignments has earned GWC the trust of retail and food distribution outlets across Qatar. With ISO 22000:2018 certification for Food Safety Management System since 2007, GWC also has a sophisticated cold chain mechanism that enables safe and hygienic on-ground movement of various types of food items, in addition to developing a food safety plan for all stakeholders involved in the supply chain.

-Ends-

About GWC Group

Established in 2004, GWC has become the No. 1 logistics and supply chain solutions provider in the State of Qatar and one of the fastest growing companies in the region. GWC offers best-in-class logistics and supply chain services that include warehousing, distribution, logistics solutions for hazardous materials, freight forwarding, project logistics, sporting events and equestrian logistics solutions, fine art logistics, supply chain consulting services, transportation, records management, and local and international relocation services. GWC benefits from a global freight network and massive logistics infrastructure spanning over 4 million square meters. GWC was the first Regional Supporter and the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Our Social Media handle is @gwclogistics

Get in touch:

For media related inquiries, please contact us by email at media@gwclogistics.com