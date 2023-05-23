Gulftainer Co. Ltd, a leading privately owned, independent port management and logistics company, is pleased to announce its participation in the Supply Chain Tech Summit held in Dubai on May 24th, 2023. The event, themed "Forging the Tech-Driven Future," brings together industry experts to discuss the transformation of the supply chain sector through innovative technologies.

The AI market in supply chain is expected to reach $14.3B by 2028 and it is anticipated that by 2026, about 75% of large organizations will use intelligent robots in their warehouses. Gulftainer's Chief Commercial Officer, Andrew Hoad, will be a key participant in Panel 1, titled "Creating Resilient Supply Chains to Enable Growth Opportunities." The panel will feature renowned experts in the field who will delve into the strategies and best practices for modernizing and optimizing legacy supply chain operations.



“Supply chain technology is not just an enabler, but a catalyst for transformation in today's dynamic business environment. It has the power to revolutionize operations, enhance efficiency, and drive sustainable growth. At Gulftainer, we recognize the vital importance of staying at the forefront of technological advancements to optimize our supply chain processes and deliver unparalleled value to our customers." - Andrew Hoad, CCO of Gulftainer, at the Supply Chain Tech Summit.

The conference, organized in collaboration with CE-Ventures, Crescent Enterprises' corporate venture capital platform, will take place at the Grosvenor House in Dubai from 9:30 to 13:00. The AIM conference will host insightful panel discussions that explore cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics. These discussions will shed light on how these technologies are enhancing supply chain efficiency, reducing costs, and improving customer satisfaction.

The Supply Chain Tech Summit is designed to support the growth and development of the supply chain ecosystem in the region and beyond. It serves as a platform for supply chain professionals, founders, investors, and technologists to stay ahead of the curve in this fast-paced sector.

Gulftainer is proud to participate in the summit and contribute to the discussions surrounding the future of the supply chain industry. By embracing technological advancements and leveraging our expertise, Gulftainer is dedicated to delivering resilient and efficient supply chain solutions to their global partners.



-Ends-

About Gulftainer:

Gulftainer is an internationally recognized and established port management and operating company based out of the Emirate of Sharjah. Since its inception in 1976, the company has taken great strides in expanding its footprint into major global economies, delivering on its role as a worldwide trade enabler backed by unwavering client trust and support. For more information, please contact Gulftainer on +971 6512 8888.