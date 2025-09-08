Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Gulftainer, a UAE-based end-to-end global supply chain, ports and logistics solutions provider, has announced the appointment of three senior executives to join its leadership team, which marks a significant step forward in the company’s transformation journey to enhance capabilities and connectivity, diversify portfolio, deliver value to customers, and unlock new growth opportunities.

As the company enters its next phase, it is focused on leveraging its core assets and developing new capabilities. Key assets, including ports, terminals, and logistics centres, are strategically positioned to help Gulftainer unlock new and adjacent business opportunities and tap into emerging trade flows, and deepen customer partnerships.

Omar Rishi has joined as Executive Vice President – Chief Commercial Officer, Ports and Terminals Division, bringing nearly two decades of experience in shipping, ports, and logistics across Asia, Africa, Central and South Asia, and the Middle East. As a global logistics and supply chain leader, Omar has a proven track record of opening new trade routes, and expanding landside logistics infrastructure, including trucking networks, depots and inland corridors.

Peter Verheijen has joined as Executive Vice President – Managing Director, Container Division, a newly created role within Gulftainer’s Maritime Division responsible for container shipping. With over 25 years of experience in container shipping, logistics, and multimodal transport across Europe, Asia, North Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East, he has a strong track record in operational excellence, innovation, and building customer-focused regional logistics networks.

Aju Abraham-Thomas has joined as Executive Vice President – Managing Director, Marine and Logistics Services, bringing nearly 25 years of leadership experience across marine services, port agency, liner operations, logistics and maritime solutions. He has a proven track record of driving strategic transformation, scaling complex operations, establishing new markets and trade corridors, and delivering commercial growth across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Commenting on the new leadership announcements, Farid Belbouab, Group CEO of Gulftainer, said: “I am delighted to welcome three new leaders to Gulftainer who are bringing with them a proven expertise in operational transformation with a strong emphasis on innovation and customer success. Their collective leadership will play an important role in advancing company’s vision of revitalising our current portfolio, strengthening our connectivity, deepening customer relationships, and unlocking new growth opportunities to cement our position as a global supply chain and logistics leader.”

As Gulftainer sets to plan for its next 50 as a global leader in the supply chain, ports and logistics industry, there is an immense potential to capture new trade flows and expand customer partnerships by redefining our business strategy through building a comprehensive multipurpose platform to maximise growth and deliver value creation for customers.

About Gulftainer:

Gulftainer was established in the Emirate of Sharjah in 1976, and has since become a leading international supply chain and logistics solutions provider, with a global footprint of ports, terminals, warehouses and transport facilities. Through a continued collaboration between Sharjah Ports Authority and Gulftainer, the company was the first to operate a container terminal in the Middle East, which is Sharjah Container Terminal, and then Khorfakkan Container Terminal.

Outside the UAE, Gulftainer’s portfolio encompasses managing container terminals such as Jubail Commercial Port and the Jubail Industrial Port in Saudi Arabia and the Umm Qasr Port in Iraq. Further afield, Gulftainer manages and operates Canaveral Cargo Terminal at Port Canaveral in Florida, USA.

Its portfolio covers freight forwarding, supply chain operations and logistics through its subsidiary, Momentum Logistics.