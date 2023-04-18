Sharjah: Gulftainer Co. Ltd., a leading privately owned, independent port management and Integrated logistics company, announced the arrival of a new container service at its Sharjah Container Terminal servicing Berbera in Somalia.

Gulftainer is committed to supporting the growth of trade and commerce in the region through its support of the SHASOM service launched by Port Shipping. This service will facilitate smooth connectivity and enable businesses in Somalia and the UAE to gain access to worldwide markets.

“It is our pleasure to welcome Port Shipping at our Sharjah Container Terminal. This new addition will enable Somali importers to conveniently access Sharjah's significant industrial and commodity sectors. The increasing number of direct services to and from Sharjah is a growing trend due to its strategic location. Sharjah provides a seamless adaptable, and cost-effective advantage, as well as faster transit times to and from critical markets,” stated Andrew Hoad, Chief Commercial Official at Gulftainer Co. Ltd.



The maiden voyage of the SHASOM service began on April 17th, departing from Sharjah and arriving at Berbera port after a transit time of only six days. The service rotation will be Sharjah, Berbera, Garacad, Mogadishu and Sharjah and is expected to operate with a frequency of two sailings per month, offering customers a reliable and efficient option to transport their goods.

According to Port Shipping, their goal has always been to offer a service from Sharjah to Somalia. They have observed growth in the UAE/Somalia market, particularly from Sharjah, and have received strong support for their first three sailings. Port Shipping recognises the strategic location of Sharjah in relation to key exporters and has responded to their demand by providing a fast, direct service.

"We recognise the significant role played by African markets and are committed to assisting Port Shipping in achieving great success with their new service to Somalia. Our platform offers a user-friendly, flexible online experience that caters to the needs of all importers and exporters," stated Mr. Yaqoub H. Abdulla, Head of Administration & Director, Marketing & Promotions at Sharjah Port Authority.

-Ends-

About Gulftainer:

Gulftainer is an internationally recognised and established port management and operating company based out of the Emirate of Sharjah. Since its inception in 1976, the company has taken great strides in expanding its footprint into major global economies, delivering on its role as a worldwide trade enabler backed by unwavering client trust and support. For more information, please contact Gulftainer on +971 6512 8888.

About Port Shipping

Port Shipping, an award-winning company founded in 2012 that specialises in global logistics solutions, has recently introduced direct services. To learn more, please reach out to Port Shipping at +971 4344 7867.