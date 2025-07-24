Umm Qasr, Iraq: Gulftainer, a UAE-based global supply chain and logistics solutions provider, with an international footprint of ports, terminals, warehouses and transport facilities, has announced a significant expansion in its operational capacity at Iraq Container Terminal (ICT). The company recently received the delivery of three state-of-the-art Kalmar reach stackers, which will be deployed at ICT in the Port of Umm Qasr, located in southern Iraq.

The introduction of these advanced container handling machines comes as part of Gulftainer’s ongoing commitment to improving terminal efficiency in response to rising cargo volumes by reducing turnaround times for containers, optimising terminal space through high stacking capabilities, and ensuring reliable, timely delivery of goods. This strategic investment underscores the company’s dedication to providing the highest standards of service to its customers across the region.

These machines feature a rotating cabin, providing 360-degree movement for precise control and efficiency. They are fitted with adjustable spreaders to handle containers of different sizes, such as 20-foot and 40-foot units. Powered by hydraulic systems, they offer smooth, controlled lifting and stacking operations, while energy-efficient engines reduce fuel consumption. Additionally, their safety features like load-sensing technology, stability control, and cameras enhances operational safety.

Nic Gray, Managing Director for Iraq Operations at Gulftainer, said: “The continued investment in our facilities highlights Gulftainer’s commitment to supporting Iraq’s expanding trade sector. These new reach stackers will further strengthen ICT’s ability to provide efficient and reliable service. Our customer service remains unparalleled in the region, which is clearly reflected in the terminal’s strong year-on-year performance.”

As the logistics and port infrastructure in Iraq continues to develop, Gulftainer remains at the forefront of the industry, actively investing in innovation and capacity to support Iraq’s economic growth and its integration into global trade networks.

This latest addition to Gulftainer’s fleet comes at a pivotal moment for the region, as the demand for more efficient and scalable solutions in the port sector continues to rise. With these new Kalmar reach stackers, Gulftainer is well-positioned to further enhance the efficiency and reliability of its operations, benefiting customers and stakeholders alike.

About Gulftainer:

Gulftainer was established in the Emirate of Sharjah in 1976 and has become an end-to-end supply chain and logistics solutions provider with global footprint of true multi-purpose ports, terminals, warehouses and transport facilities. Through a continued collaboration between Sharjah Ports Authority and Gulftainer, the company was the first to operate a container terminal in the Middle East, which is Sharjah Container Terminal, and then Khorfakkan Container Terminal.

Outside the UAE, Gulftainer’s portfolio encompasses managing container terminals such as Jubail Commercial Port and the Jubail Industrial Port in Saudi Arabia and the Umm Qasr Port in Iraq. Further afield, Gulftainer manages and operates Canaveral Cargo Terminal at Port Canaveral in Florida, USA.

Its portfolio covers freight forwarding, supply chain operations and logistics through its subsidiary, Momentum Logistics.