To broaden career opportunities for students in health professions, ramp up innovation, and highlight the crucial role of pioneering research, Gulf Medical University (GMU) organized an Industry Partners Meet on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at the Grand Hyatt in Dubai. This event, which served as a collaborative forum linking academia with the business sector, drew notable industry leaders, executives, and professionals from various fields.

Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, graced the event as the chief guest. During his keynote address, he unveiled Gulf Medical University's forward-looking strategy, announcing plans to launch the Thumbay college of management and AI in Healthcare, which will offer unique undergraduate and postgraduate programs across Dubai, Saudi Arabia, London, and Singapore. Additionally, he highlighted that the university, in its commitment to expanding academic offerings, will introduce new courses in the 2025/2026 academic year. This expansion will bring the total number of accredited programs to 45, with the ambitious goal of doubling its capacity over the next three years.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the newly launched projects, Dr. Thumbay Moideen stated, “Over the last 25 years, Gulf Medical University has achieved the significant milestone of being the leading private Medical University in the region. With 6 Colleges, 4 Institutes, and 3 Centers, offering 39 accredited programs to students from 102 nations worldwide, our strength lies in our Academic Health System encompassing 7 hospitals, 5 clinics, 46 pharmacies, and 5 labs. With ties to over 70 global universities, research institutions, and hospitals, GMU stands at the forefront of healthcare education. Looking ahead, GMU eagerly anticipates the launch of Thumbay College of Management and Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, pioneering UG and PG programs. By 2025/26, we will expand to 45 accredited programs and aim to double student intake within three years.”

Dr. Moideen added, “I would like to take this opportunity to invite all our esteemed partners to scale innovative ideas, provide internships for our students, collaborate on joint research, establish joint simulation labs, and participate in our annual career fair to recruit future healthcare leaders. With a roadmap to enhance the future of medicine, I extend heartfelt thanks to Prof. Hossam Hamdy and the university’s team, and to all partners for their tremendous support to our vision.”

Furthermore, a primary aim of the gathering was to facilitate internship opportunities for students across various fields, bridging the divide between academia and industry and offering them valuable practical experience. Distinguished representatives from sectors like healthcare, technology, engineering, and finance actively participated in constructive dialogues with faculty and students of Gulf Medical University, exploring avenues for fruitful partnerships. The event highlighted a variety of student-focused initiatives, including scholarships, training programs, residency and elective opportunities, job placements, collaborative research projects, industry visits, and a career fair. hese endeavors emphasized the university’s dedication to preparing students for the evolving challenges of the industry and enhancing their career prospects in the healthcare sector.

“I am glad to observe the significant interest and enthusiasm shown at our gathering today,” said Professor Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University. “With a strong emphasis on enhancing educational standards, broadening our range of programs, and developing an Academic Health System, the university aims to offer students a comprehensive and state-of-the-art learning experience. Todays event is a reflaction of International Collaboration with top universities and Healthcare Industry Partners

Over the next five years, our vision is for Gulf Medical University to lead in innovation, digital transformation, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in health education. Additionally, our commitment to becoming an environmentally friendly institution and promoting sustainable healthcare practices aligns with our ambition to be the top choice for healthcare education in the region. By attracting the brightest talents, we are confident that Gulf Medical University will establish itself as a center of excellence in healthcare education, positioned to lead the sector and shape the future of healthcare.”

The Industry Partner Meet concluded on a positive note, as participants showed keen interest in continued collaboration and backing Gulf Medical University's goal of preparing capable professionals equipped to tackle the demands of a swiftly changing world.