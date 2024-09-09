Ajman, UAE – A group of six female PhD students from the Zhejiang University School of Medicine (China) have successfully completed their research internships at the Gulf Medical University led Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine in the United Arab Emirates. The students' summer 2024 internship provided a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience with state-of-the-art technological platforms, including Affymetrix, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), confocal microscopy, liquid biopsy techniques, and zebra fish facilities. The program was instrumental in enriching their knowledge and practical skills in the field of translational cancer research, particularly in cancer immunobiology.

To honor the students' dedication and achievements, Gulf Medical University hosted a special event attended by GMU Chancellor, Professor Hossam Hamdy, and Professor Salem Chouaib, Director of the Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine, along with other senior faculty members. During the event, the students were awarded certificates in recognition of their hard work and the promising contributions they are poised to make in the field of medical research.

This recognition reflects the valuable experience the students gained at the Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine, which provided them with an environment that promotes innovation and collaboration. It further promoted them to explore different aspects of cancer research and clinical applications, and further develop the skills and knowledge essential for their future in medical research.

During their four-week internship, the students were not only trained in advanced research methodologies but were also provided with the opportunity to engage in patient clinicals at Thumbay University Hospital and Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital. This comprehensive program was tailored to cater to the diverse research interests of the students, giving them exposure to both the research and clinical aspects of medical science.

In his address, Professor Hossam Hamdy commended the students for their commitment to advancing their research capabilities and emphasized the importance of such international collaborations in strengthening global scientific progress. “In their time with us, I have been impressed by the commitment of these students from Zhejiang University School of Medicine. Over the past month, they have not only advanced their research capabilities but have also shown a level of enthusiasm and hard work that serves as a model and inspiration for all of us at Gulf Medical University. The quality of research produced in such a short time is remarkable, and it demonstrates the collaborative spirit nurtured here at the university. Our faculty approached this collaboration with an open mind, adapting to the students' needs and aligning their objectives with our own capabilities. This flexible, student-centered approach allowed us to provide a supportive environment where the students could thrive. I'm confident that the experiences gained here—working with state-of-the-art technologies like Zebrafish, NGS, and confocal microscopy—will be invaluable in their future careers.”

Professor Hamdy added, “Beyond the lab, the students have had the opportunity to immerse themselves in a new culture and build friendships with people from different nationalities. This cultural exchange is just as important as the scientific knowledge they’ve acquired, and it lays the foundation for future collaborations between our institutions. I want to extend my gratitude to the management of Zhejiang University School of Medicine for entrusting us with their students. We are already looking forward to welcoming the next group and continuing this fruitful partnership.”

Also, Professor Salem Chouaib highlighted the role of Thumbay Research Institute of Precision Medicine in providing a robust platform for young researchers to develop and refine their skills. “We are delighted to welcome such a diverse and talented group of students to our team. Our goal at the institute is to provide a platform that not only broadens technical knowledge but also promoted innovative thinking and problem-solving skills. These are the tools that will empower to tackle the complex challenges of the future, and I am confident that they are well on their way to doing just that.”

Professor Chouaib further stated, “I am genuinely proud of what all have accomplished during this internship. Their hard work, dedication, and enthusiasm have truly shone through these weeks. I’ve heard wonderful things about their progress, and it’s clear that each of them has made significant strides in their research journey.”

The students, who were provided with accommodation at Gulf Medical University, expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to learn and grow in a supportive and intellectually stimulating environment. They shared their experiences with faculty, peers, and guests at the event, reflecting on how the internship had broadened their perspectives and deepened their understanding of translational research.

The successful completion of this program is an important step in the students’ academic journey and highlights Gulf Medical University's support in the development of future researchers. Going forward, the university is poised to continue its partnership with Zhejiang University and other renowned institutions around the world to further medical research.