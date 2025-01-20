Gulf Medical University (GMU) owned and run by Thumbay Group, proudly announces a significant milestone, marking over 4000+ alumni who have graduated from its esteemed programs and embarked on successful careers worldwide. This achievement underscores GMU's commitment to producing skilled healthcare professionals who make a global impact.

The announcement was made during the Global Alumni Summit 2025, a celebration of the university's legacy and the accomplishments of its alumni. The event brought together distinguished alumni, faculty, and leaders from around the world to honor the growing GMU family and their contributions to healthcare and beyond.

Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder of Gulf Medical University, expressed his pride in the achievements of the alumni:

“This milestone of 4000+ alumni is not just a number but a testament to GMU's unwavering commitment to excellence in healthcare education and innovation. Our graduates have become global leaders, shaping the future of healthcare in their respective fields. Their success is a reflection of the university's vision to inspire and empower future generations."

The event featured an inspiring address by Professor Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor of GMU, who shared: "Our alumni embody the spirit of Gulf Medical University—excellence, innovation, and compassion. Each alumnus carries the GMU legacy as they contribute to the betterment of healthcare worldwide. This achievement reaffirms our mission to nurture talent and expand our global footprint."

A highlight of the evening was the unveiling of "26 Icons," a commemorative book celebrating 26 years of GMU’s legacy through the stories of 26 healthcare leaders who have been instrumental in shaping the university’s history and impact. The book was launched by Dr. Thumbay Moideen, symbolizing GMU's enduring dedication to honoring its trailblazers. This beautifully crafted work serves as a beacon of inspiration for current students and alumni alike.

As GMU continues its journey of excellence, the university reaffirms its commitment to empowering future healthcare professionals. The institution remains a hub of innovation and learning, inspiring its alumni to reach greater heights. With a legacy built on passion, determination, and global outreach, GMU envisions a brighter future where its graduates lead with compassion and impact lives worldwide.