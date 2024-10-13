Gulf Marcom Dentsu, a renowned marketing and communications agency, has been honored with the title of "Best Creative Agency in Bahrain" at the prestigious International Business Magazine Awards 2024. This accolade marks a significant milestone for the Bahraini-owned agency, which celebrates 50 years of building impactful brands.

Rooted in an Arabian ethos and a deep understanding of the regional market, Gulf Marcom Dentsu has consistently delivered successful brand strategies across the Middle East. The agency embodies the principle of "being local yet thinking global," which has positioned it as a leading choice within the Dentsu Network, a powerhouse in media and digital marketing.

The award reflects the agency's unwavering commitment to creativity, innovation, and excellence in marketing and communication. Gulf Marcom Dentsu and its talented team of creative professionals has a proven track record of executing impactful campaigns for a diverse array of clients. This recognition serves not only as validation of their ePorts but also as motivation to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity.

Khamis Al Muqla, Chairman of Gulf Marcom Group, expressed pride in the achievement, “We are honored to receive this award, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team.” Meanwhile, Thamer Al Muqla, Group Managing Director, added, “We are grateful to our clients for their trust and support. We look forward to raising the bar in the marketing and communications industry.”

As the advertising landscape evolves, driven by technological advancements, Gulf Marcom Dentsu has adeptly adapted to these changes. This agility has fostered a culture of innovative thinking that is reflected in their award-winning work.

Receiving the Best Creative Agency award is a testament to our ongoing dedication to innovation and excellence. As we celebrate 50 years of creativity and success, Gulf Marcom Dentsu is more committed than ever to delivering exceptional solutions that drive growth for our clients in Bahrain and beyond. This honour inspires us to continue raising the bar, ensuring that the next chapter of our journey is even more remarkable.