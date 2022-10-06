Dubai, UAE: Gulf IT, a value-added distributor, announced that it has chosen Pentera, a provider of automated security validation, to assist over 1,500 customers in the Gulf region in combating ransomware attacks and ensuring continuous security validation.

According to recent research, in 2021 the UAE saw a 71% increase YoY in cyberattacks against corporate networks, per week. The collaboration is an important component of Gulf IT’s strategy to provide a unified turnkey security solution to customers in the region.

Pentera’s Automated Security Validation platform enables CISOs to validate the effectiveness of their cybersecurity by challenging their existing security controls across the entire kill-chain. The company provides continuous visibility into organizations’ security exposure and an actionable roadmap to remediation to improve security posture by emulating real-world hacking techniques. Validating the effectiveness of their existing security, Pentera’s platform will also ensure Gulf IT customers see improved return on investment from their security controls.

“The number of successful ransomware attacks continues to rise at an unbelievable rate,” said Abdul Rahman, CEO of Gulf IT. “Companies that fail to adapt and meet the emerging challenges will quickly fall behind. At Gulf IT we are helping customers stay one step ahead of the constantly evolving threats they are facing. We are excited to partner with Pentera and introduce their platform to validate the effectiveness of our customers’ security controls against the latest attacks and ransomware.”

“Today, most companies struggle to keep track of their true security exposure across an ever-expanding threat surface,” said Morgan Jay, SVP Sales, EMEA & APAC, Pentera. “The addition of Pentera’s platform to Gulf IT’s offerings will ensure that companies across the region have access to top-of-the-line automated security validation technology. Our platform will increase confidence in existing security controls while dramatically reducing security exposure.”

During this year’s GITEX Technology Week in Dubai October 10 – 14, Gulf IT and Pentera will be showcasing Pentera’s flagship Automated Security Validation platform.

About Pentera

Established in 2015, Pentera is the category leader for Automated Security Validation, allowing every organization to test with ease the integrity of all cybersecurity layers including their ransomware readiness, unfolding true, current security exposures. In 2020, Pentera completed its B round funding of US$25M with Insight Partners and existing investors, the Blackstone Group and AWZ Ventures, bringing the total investment to US$40M. In 2021 Pentera has raised US$150 million in Series C funding led by K1 Investment Management, with participation from Evolution Equity Partners and Insight Partners. The round brings Pentera’s valuation to US$1 billion after only three years in the market since the debut of its automated penetration testing technology. The funding makes Pentera the highest-valued company in its category. In 2020, Pentera was chosen by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in the Security Operations and Threat Intelligence report. Today, Pentera is helping over 500 organizations in over 45 countries around the world discover their real-world, real-time security exposure by emulating real-life attacks on every cybersecurity layer. For more info, visit: pentera.io.

About Gulf IT

Gulf IT was established in 2011 in Dubai to fill a need for a distributor specialising in cyber security solutions. Gulf IT has more than 40 partners and over 1,500 customers in the Middle East. When it comes to security, Gulf IT is a real Value Added Distributor, specialising in cutting-edge, top-of-the-line solutions that call for an exceptionally high degree of skill and expertise. Gulf IT provides its partners and suppliers with full backing, including technical assistance, marketing and sales, and consulting. Later, with the goal of providing even better security solutions, the business opened up offices in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Because of its size, Gulf IT is able to negotiate favourable terms with its suppliers, which ultimately benefits its clients. By partnering with industry leaders, the firm has been able to expand its reach into new markets and enhance its offerings to existing customers. To better serve our clients, we focus on developing meaningful connections, learning about their unique business requirements, and providing solutions. The status of reliable collaborator is one of our primary objectives. Our security fabric architecture can provide un-compromised security to solve the most pressing security issues and we provide you everything you need to stay one step ahead of attackers and out of the headlines with our exceptional solutions and strategic expertise.