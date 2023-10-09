GII’s divestment programme, with several more exits scheduled for Q4 2023, aims to fulfil its asset management objectives.

Dubai, UAE: Gulf Islamic Investments Group (GII) has completed the private sale of its Amity School complex in Dubai for approximately US$50 million, the latest in a sequence of exits reinforcing GII’s position as an active asset manager for its global investors.

GII, a UAE-based global alternative investment company with over US$4 billion of assets under management, has managed the Amity School for six years. This latest exit achieved a return on investment of 66%, and follows the sale of an office complex in the Celtic Springs Business Park near Newport, South Wales (UK) earlier this year. GII’s total investor distributions exceed $600 million, with an exit pipeline of some US$250 million.

The business model of GII deploys private capital across diverse asset classes, including real estate development, private equity and debt. GII’s current investment priorities sectors are healthcare, technology, education, food production and processing, consumer services and logistics & warehousing.

Mohammed Alhassan, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of GII, commented: “This latest sale demonstrates GII’s focus on delivering the maximum returns for its investors through planned acquisitions and exits. Our team identifies and unlocks hidden value in companies and real estate, managing and repositioning assets to deliver an asset’s full potential”.

Pankaj Gupta, Co-Founder and co-CEO of GII, added: “The exit from this asset further endorses GII’s asset management ability as per the business plan, despite a tough economic environment for real estate. It has been a great deal for our investors, which has further cemented our position in the alternative investment space”.

