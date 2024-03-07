Manama: Gulf International Bank B.S.C. (GIB) celebrated the official launch of its wholesale banking branch in Muscat, another milestone in the Group’s GCC expansion strategy and further commitment to the Sultanate of Oman as a core target market for the GIB Group.

Operating as a wholesale branch of GIB, the Branch will provide comprehensive wholesale banking solutions including a wide range of credit, global transaction banking and treasury services. Having already established a strong franchise in Oman, the Branch will enable GIB to be closer to, and better serve, its clients, which include a growing number of the country’s leading corporates, financial institutions, and government entities.

The Branch was inaugurated at a reception held at the Royal Opera House Muscat, Seafront Maidan, under the patronage of H.E. Tahir bin Salim Al Amri, Executive President, Central Bank of Oman. Also attending the event were GIB’s Chairman, Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Zamil and the Group CEO of GIB, Abdulaziz Al-Helaissi. The occasion was also attended by distinguished guests, GIB’s board members, GIB’s senior management and clients.



H.E. Tahir bin Salim Al Amri, Executive President, Central Bank of Oman said “The branch opening of Gulf International Bank in the Sultanate of Oman will contribute to supporting the Omani banking sector with new expertise and providing various financial services to investors and institutions, thus enhancing the provision of liquidity required to finance investments and development projects, which will reflect positively on the national economy. His Excellency added: “Gulf International Bank’s new branch strengthens the cooperation and trade exchange in the Sultanate of Oman. I wish success to the bank in providing unique banking services and playing an active role in the banking and financial ecosystem.”

Commenting, Mr. Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Zamil, said, “We are delighted to announce the establishment of our Branch in the Sultanate of Oman, further strengthening our position as a leading pan-GCC universal bank with a global reach and a presence in all key Gulf markets. While we have been providing clients in the country with innovative financial products and solutions for decades, this move allows us to better anticipate and meet their needs and grow our participation in the local economy. The establishment of our Branch also reflects the strong opportunities we see in the market driven by Oman’s commitment to sustainable growth and its ambitious Vision 2040. We look forward to building our position on the ground and adding further value for our clients and stakeholders.”

