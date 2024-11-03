Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – The Gulf Data Centre Association (GDCA), a trade organisation propelling the growth of the data centre industry across the GCC, has announced the launch of Touchdown Middle East, the region’s second annual conference dedicated to the data centre industry. Following the success of last year’s event, the 2024 edition will take place on the 26th and 27th of November 2024. Developed last year in partnership with Amsterdam-based data and tech conference providers Kickstart Europe, Touchdown Middle East will bring together data centre industry leaders, C-level executives, critical decision-makers, trailblazing operators, industry influencers, and more from across the Middle East's data centre sector.

Touchdown Middle East 2024 will offer attendees the opportunity to gain region-wide insight into the latest trends, developments, and opportunities in the data centre market through keynote speeches from industry experts, insightful panel discussions from leading voices, and ample business development opportunities.

“The GDCA represents the region’s data centre market at both a local and global level, and our aim through the launch of Touchdown Middle East is to build the GCC’s reputation as a leading emerging market in the data centre sector and as a front-runner in today’s digital ecosystem,” says Henry Sutton, Founder of the GDCA and Touchdown Middle East. “With KickStart’s invaluable experience supporting us, we look forward to attendees of the conference being able to share and learn best practice expertise and invaluable knowledge as the industry gains significant ground in the region.”

The Touchdown Middle East 2024 conference is poised to be a cornerstone event for the digital infrastructure ecosystem in the Middle East. Over two days, industry leaders will convene to explore critical facets of building a resilient digital infrastructure and navigate the evolving landscape of the data center market through panels, keynotes, and roundtable sessions.

Experts will explore topics such as future-proofing data centers, sustainability initiatives, connectivity advancements, data regulations, and fostering inclusivity within the industry. Additionally, the conference will spotlight the GCC data center market, with key players sharing their perspectives on market challenges, growth opportunities, and the pivotal role of investors in shaping the region's digital future. The event's comprehensive agenda presents an invaluable platform for gaining insights and networking with industry peers.

“We are excited to be supporting the launch of Touchdown Middle East, which has come at a critical time when countries across the Gulf continue to invest in growing their data economies,” says Stijn Grove, founder of Kickstart Europe. “Having a dedicated industry conference to bring key organisations and individuals from across the region together will be invaluable in the development of the Middle East’s digital prominence.”

Touchdown Middle East will welcome those from data centre operators, OEMs, professional services, government agencies, the real estate community, and more to attend and participate in the conference.

Founded in September 2022, the GDCA has already welcomed over 1500 members to the association and is currently accepting individual and organisation members free-of-charge. All members have access to the GDCA’s events, including Touchdown Middle East, complimentary detailed market intelligence reporting, and a monthly curated newsletter covering breaking and leading data centre stories in the Gulf region. To attend the event as a visitor, visit here: https://touchdownme.com/en/register/

About Touchdown Middle East & the Gulf Data Centre Association (GDCA):

Touchdown Middle East is the premier data centre conference in the Middle East, established by the GDCA in partnership with KickStart Europe.

The GDCA is a trade organisation designed to promote the data centre sector for associated businesses operating in countries comprising the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in the Middle East. The GDCA provides a platform for those involved in operating, servicing, or investing in data centres across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates to promote growth within the industry and to develop Middle Eastern digital infrastructure. Through a regular cadence of events across the region and a series of market intelligence reports for every GDCA data centre market, the GDCA enables members from the public and private sector to share knowledge, best practice, and market intelligence.

The GDCA is supported by its knowledge partner, leading data centre specialist consultancy, TechRE Consulting, and by its sponsors from across the region.

For more information please visit https://touchdownme.com/en/

Please contact:

Neethu Surendran

Head of Events and Membership

neethu@gulfdca.com

About Kickstart Europe & Digital Gateway to Europe:

Kickstart Europe is an initiative by Digital Gateway to Europe. Digital Gateway to Europe is an Amsterdam-based promotion and research company which focuses on data hubs and the development of the European data center market. Digital Gateway to Europe organizes the Kickstart Europe conference at the start of the year, to bring the global digital infrastructure industry together.

We are an independent organization created by the industry, for the industry. Supported by businesses and organizations from the digital infrastructure: data centers, Internet Exchanges, cloud providers and connectivity providers.