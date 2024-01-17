Dubai, UAE: H.E. Li Xuhang, Consul General of the PRC in Dubai, visited Gulf Craft's facilities in Umm Al Quwain, where he met with Gulf Craft's Chairman, Mohammed Alshaali, and the Executive team at the shipyard. Gulf Craft, the leading manufacturer of luxury yachts, superyachts and mega yachts in the Middle East and Asia, hosted a delegation from the People's Republic of China which also included Mr. Wu Yi, Economic and Commercial Counsellor. The visit aimed to strengthen friendship ties and explore collaboration opportunities.

Gulf Craft showcased the shipyard's cutting-edge capabilities during an exclusive tour. Discussions centred on potential partnerships and mutual economic interests, emphasizing Gulf Craft's commitment to global collaboration.

The Chinese delegation expressed interest in Gulf Craft's innovation and craftsmanship. The visit signifies Gulf Craft's role as a strategic partner in advancing the marine and yacht sector and its dedication to fostering international relationships.

About Gulf Craft:

Gulf Craft is one of the world’s only fully integrated boat and yacht manufacturer with a proven track-record in designing and delivering high-quality, super-performing vessels that define the contemporary marine lifestyle. A brand of choice in lifestyle boats/yachts, Gulf Craft delivers high-quality personalised vessels for pleasure and for commercial pursuits for clientele across the world.

With a global team of professionals, Gulf Craft is led by a passionate leadership that pushes boundaries and consistently raises the bar in design and performance, underpinned by its flagship Majesty 175, the world’s largest composite production superyacht.

Gulf Craft manufacturers yachts and boats, from 34-foot to 175-foot, which appeal to a wide audience such as touring passenger vessels and has five key brands: The flagship Majesty yachts; Nomad explorer yachts; Oryx sports yachts and open cruisers; Silvercraft – smaller family and fishing boats; and Touring Passenger Vessels. Utilising advanced technology, powerful engineering, timeless design, and world-class craftsmanship. Gulf Craft operates two manufacturing facilities – a 462,000 sq ft facility in Umm Al Quwain and a 100,000-square-foot facility in the Maldives as well as a service centre in Ajman. To date, the company has built over 10,000 boats.

Gulf Craft has the world’s first fully integrated design and production facility for boats/yachts and evolves constantly to meet customer aspirations. Founded in 1982, Gulf Craft has introduced new and diversified production lines, as well as dealer networks globally.

www.gulfcraftinc.com

Follow: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram I LinkedIn

For more information, please contact:

ASDA’A BCW

GulfCraft@bcw-global.com

www.asdaa-bcw.com I www.arabyouthsurvey.com