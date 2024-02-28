Dubai International Boat Show, UAE - Gulf Craft proudly announces the establishment of the Gulf Craft Group, marking a strategic leap towards consolidating its global leadership position in maritime industry.

The formation of the Gulf Craft Group, announced during a press conference on the first day of the Dubai International Boat Show, represents a comprehensive strategy aimed at propelling international expansion efforts into key markets while upholding the tradition of manufacturing excellence in the UAE. The new structure also aims to streamline internal operations and notably incorporates Gulf Craft Inc., the renowned shipyard, as well as Gulf Craft Maldives within the new group structure.

Mohammad Alshaali, Chairman of Gulf Craft Group commented: "With the integration of Gulf Craft Inc., our premier yacht brands, shipyard, and services under the Gulf Craft Group umbrella, we're poised for even greater success. This move isn't just about expanding into international markets—it's about providing our customers with streamlined services and unparalleled excellence. This announcement marks a thrilling new chapter in our maritime journey, solidifying Gulf Craft Group as the central hub for all things Gulf Craft”.

Under the Gulf Craft Group umbrella, customers can access an extensive portfolio of premier yacht and boat brands, including Majesty Yachts, Nomad Yachts, Oryx Sports Cruisers, Silvercraft Boats, SilverCAT Boats, and Touring & Utility Vessels. Gulf Craft Shipyard, Gulf Craft Services, and Gulf Craft Maldives are integral components of this unified framework.

For more information, please visit www.gulfcraftinc.com.

About Gulf Craft:

Gulf Craft is one of the world’s only fully integrated boat and yacht manufacturer with a proven track-record in designing and delivering high-quality, super-performing vessels that define the contemporary marine lifestyle. A brand of choice in lifestyle boats/yachts, Gulf Craft delivers high-quality personalised vessels for pleasure and for commercial pursuits for clientele across the world.

With a global team of professionals, Gulf Craft is led by a passionate leadership that pushes boundaries and consistently raises the bar in design and performance, underpinned by its flagship Majesty 175, the world’s largest composite production superyacht.

Gulf Craft manufacturers yachts and boats, from 34-foot to 175-foot, which appeal to a wide audience such as touring passenger vessels and has five key brands: The flagship Majesty yachts; Nomad explorer yachts; Oryx sports yachts and open cruisers; Silvercraft – smaller family and fishing boats; and Touring Passenger Vessels. Utilising advanced technology, powerful engineering, timeless design, and world-class craftsmanship. Gulf Craft operates two manufacturing facilities – a 462,000 sq ft facility in Umm Al Quwain and a 100,000-square-foot facility in the Maldives as well as a service centre in Ajman. To date, the company has built over 10,000 boats.

Gulf Craft has the world’s first fully integrated design and production facility for boats/yachts and evolves constantly to meet customer aspirations. Founded in 1982, Gulf Craft has introduced new and diversified production lines, as well as dealer networks globally.