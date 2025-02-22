Dubai, UAE – Gulf Craft, a global leader in yacht and boat manufacturing, has once again joined forces with the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI) to foster innovation, talent development and educational excellence within the yacht and boat industry. Announced during a formal signing ceremony at the Gulf Craft stand on the second day of the Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS), this milestone marks the third consecutive year of collaboration between the two institutions.

Building on previous years of successful cooperation, this renewed collaboration emphasises Gulf Craft’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of design talent and advancing the UAE’s position as a hub for design and manufacturing excellence in the yachting sector.

Through this initiative, DIDI students will gain an access to real-world challenges in yacht design, working under the mentorship of Gulf Craft experts and DIDI faculty to develop forward-thinking solutions for the maritime industry. Gulf Craft’s leadership team and industry experts will actively participate as jury members for student projects and as speakers for workshops, lectures, and panel discussions, offering insights into yacht design, engineering, and business strategy.

“This collaboration marks Gulf Craft’s commitment in nurturing future talent, driving innovation, and enhancing the UAE’s role as a hub for design and manufacturing excellence in the yachting industry” – said Mohammed Hussein Alshaali, the Chairman of Gulf Craft. “We are excited to continue this journey together with a younger generation, shaping the future of yacht design and craftsmanship.”

“At DIDI we believe true learning happens through real-world experience. Our continued collaboration with Gulf Craft reflects our commitment to equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and industry exposure necessary to drive innovation in yacht design and manufacturing. We are excited to see how our students contribute fresh perspectives and creative solutions to the maritime sector”, highlighted Mohammad Abdullah, the President of DIDI.

The Gulf Craft-DIDI cooperation continues to serve as an incubator for new ideas and emerging design talent, reinforcing the intersection of technology, sustainability, and aesthetics in the evolving world of luxury yacht craftsmanship.

