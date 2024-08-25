In support of the Central Bank of Kuwait’s “Diraya” campaign, in partnership with the Kuwait Banking Association, Gulf Bank urges customers to immediately report any suspected or actual incidents of electronic fraud. This prompt reporting enables banks and authorities to act quickly to track and stop the fraud before any funds are transferred abroad.

Gulf Bank advises customers to exercise caution with emails, text messages, and phone calls from unfamiliar sources to safeguard their banking information. The bank emphasizes that legitimate institutions will never request personal information via these methods. Responding to such communications can result in fraudulent attempts to access your banking details.

The bank also warns about increasing fraud risks through fake donation pages following disasters, where fraudsters exploit people’s willingness to help by deceiving them and stealing their money.

Gulf Bank advises customers not to store sensitive information, such as ATM or credit card numbers and PINs, on their mobile phones. Customers should also avoid writing their PIN on their credit card or sharing one-time passwords (OTPs). It is crucial to log out of the bank’s app or website immediately after completing any transactions.

Customer awareness is vital for protecting banking data, especially with the growing use of digital services. Gulf Bank advises customers to verify that they are engaging with legitimate, well-known, and licensed institutions when making donations.

