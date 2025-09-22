Gulf Bank announced its sponsorship and participation in the orientation event for new students organized by the American University of Kuwait, as part of its ongoing commitment to engage with new students and introduce them to its banking services tailored specifically for youth. This initiative aligns with the bank’s continuous efforts to support the educational journey and enhance financial literacy within the community.

The Gulf Bank booth at the American University witnessed a strong turnout from students interested in learning more about the bank’s services—particularly the red Account for youth and the red Plus prepaid card, both specifically designed to meet the needs of individuals aged 15 to 25. These offerings provide numerous benefits that help students manage their finances efficiently from the very start of their academic journey.

Gulf Bank emphasized that this participation reflects its commitment to supporting education and empowering Kuwaiti youth by offering innovative banking solutions that promote financial awareness and help students make sound financial decisions that positively impact their futures.

In the same context, Gulf Bank recently participated in other orientation events held by Kuwait University, Abdullah Al-Salem University, and the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET), continuing its efforts to connect with the youth segment. At these events, the bank provided visitors with comprehensive information about its banking services and financial tips to help them begin their university lives with confidence and financial independence.

During these participations, the bank’s team focused on highlighting services that meet the aspirations of young people and align with their fast-paced lifestyles, in addition to supporting educational initiatives that contribute to building a more aware and sustainable society.

Gulf Bank’s vision is to be Kuwait’s leading bank by engaging its employees in an inclusive and diverse work environment to deliver exceptional customer service while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainable community service. Thanks to its wide network of branches and innovative digital services, the bank enables its customers to choose how and where they complete their banking transactions—ensuring a smooth and fast banking experience.

As part of its support for Kuwait Vision 2035 – "New Kuwait", and its dedication to collaborating with various stakeholders to achieve it, Gulf Bank remains committed to driving significant progress in sustainability across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) levels through strategically selected initiatives both within and outside the bank.