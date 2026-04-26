Sami Mahfouz: Our priority is to deliver seamless, secure, and innovative banking experiences that simplify our customers’ everyday lives

Dimitrios Dosis: We remain committed to empowering Gulf Bank customers through world-class payment technologies

As part of its continued commitment to placing customers at the heart of its operations and delivering banking solutions designed to be secure, convenient, and innovative, Gulf Bank has announced the renewal of its long-term strategic collaboration with Mastercard. This renewed agreement reflects the Bank’s ongoing efforts to enhance service quality, improve digital accessibility, and respond proactively to the evolving expectations of customers across all segments.

The renewal reinforces Gulf Bank’s customer-first strategy, which focuses on providing seamless banking experiences, personalized financial solutions, and reliable digital platforms that enable customers to manage their finances with ease and confidence. Through this collaboration, the Bank aims to further strengthen its ability to offer fast, secure, and user-friendly payment services that support customers’ daily transactions and long-term financial needs.

Under the renewed agreement, Mastercard will continue to provide Gulf Bank with advanced payment technologies, innovative digital solutions, and global expertise in the payments ecosystem. These solutions are designed to help enhance transaction security, expand contactless and mobile payment services, and introduce new features that improve convenience, transparency, and reliability for customers.

The agreement also includes comprehensive consultancy services, specialized training programs, and technical support, ensuring that Gulf Bank employees are equipped with the knowledge and tools needed to serve customers efficiently and respond effectively to their needs. This integrated approach reflects both parties’ commitment to building a responsive, future-ready banking environment centered on trust, service excellence, and continuous improvement.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Gulf Bank’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Sami Mahfouz; Acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Faisal AlAdsani; Mr. Mohammed Taqi, Assistant General Manager of Consumer Banking; President of Mastercard for Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Dr. Dimitrios Dosis; and Mastercard Country Manager for Qatar and Kuwait, Erdem Çakar. The signing ceremony reflects the strategic importance of the partnership and its direct impact on enhancing customer services and digital capabilities.

Commenting on the renewal, Mr. Sami Mahfouz emphasized that the agreement represents a key step in strengthening Gulf Bank’s relationship with its customers and delivering meaningful value at every stage of their banking journey.

He stated: “At Gulf Bank, our customers are at the center of everything we do. This collaboration with Mastercard enables us to continuously enhance our products and services, helping ensure our customers enjoy secure, seamless, and innovative banking experiences that meet their evolving lifestyles and financial aspirations.”

Mr. Mahfouz added: “Through this collaboration, we are able to introduce advanced digital solutions, expand our payment offerings, and improve the reliability of our platforms. Our five-year strategic roadmap is focused on making banking simpler, faster, and more accessible, while maintaining strong standards of security and service quality.”

He further noted that the longstanding cooperation between Gulf Bank and Mastercard has resulted in the successful launch of several customer-focused card and payment solutions that have been widely adopted and positively received. These initiatives have contributed to higher customer satisfaction, stronger engagement, and greater confidence in the Bank’s digital services.

For his part, Dr. Dimitrios Dosis reaffirmed Mastercard’s commitment to supporting Gulf Bank’s customer-centric vision and growth strategy.

He stated: “We are pleased to deepen our relationship with Gulf Bank and work together to deliver innovative payment solutions that enhance everyday banking experiences. Through Mastercard’s global technologies, data-driven insights, and cybersecurity capabilities, we aim to support greater convenience, speed, and peace of mind for Gulf Bank customers.”

Dr. Dosis added: “Our collaboration reflects a shared commitment to putting customers first, promoting digital adoption, and building a secure and inclusive payments ecosystem. We are proud to support Gulf Bank’s ambition to become the Bank of the Future in Kuwait and contribute to the realization of Kuwait Vision 2035.”

The renewed collaboration represents a strategic platform for developing customer-driven innovations that address changing financial behaviors and preferences. It enables Gulf Bank to continue expanding its range of digital and payment solutions while maintaining a strong focus on service reliability, data protection, and personalized engagement.

Through this collaboration, Gulf Bank reaffirms its role as a trusted financial partner dedicated to supporting its customers’ personal and professional goals. By continuously investing in technology, talent, and partnerships, the Bank remains committed to delivering long-term value, strengthening customer relationships, and contributing positively to the advancement of Kuwait’s banking sector.