Gulf Bank has received two prestigious awards from International Business Magazine for 2026: Best Corporate Banking Mobile Application in the Middle East, and Excellence in Customer Experience in Banking. The recognition places Gulf Bank among a select group of financial institutions honored globally for their commitment to innovation and service excellence.

The awards reflect the Bank's sustained investment in digital transformation and its strategic focus on building banking experiences that prioritize the needs of customers. Over the past several years, Gulf Bank has significantly expanded its digital capabilities, driven by a clear vision to modernize how businesses interact with their bank and access financial services.

Gulf Bank's Corporate Mobile Banking Application stands as one of the most visible outcomes of this strategy. Designed specifically for the demands of corporate clients, the application gives businesses full control of their banking needs from any location and at any time. Core features include account management, local and international transfers, transaction monitoring, user access and authorization controls, and advanced cash and liquidity management tools. Together, these capabilities help businesses operate more efficiently and make faster, better informed financial decisions.

The application is built around an intuitive, user friendly interface developed in line with the latest user experience standards, allowing clients to navigate key services quickly and with ease. It is also supported by robust cybersecurity infrastructure, ensuring that client data remains protected and that confidence in Gulf Bank's digital channels continues to grow.

Beyond the product itself, the Excellence in Customer Experience award recognizes Gulf Bank's broader approach to serving its clients. The Bank actively listens to customer feedback, adapts its offerings to meet evolving business requirements, and works to deliver solutions that are flexible, accessible, and tailored to the diverse needs of corporate clients across different sectors and business sizes.

Gulf Bank remains committed to investing in modern technology and adopting global best practices, reinforcing its position as a leading financial institution in the region and a trusted partner for the corporate sector. The Bank's ambition is clear: to anticipate the evolving needs of its clients and deliver banking experiences that are as forward looking as the businesses it serves.

International Business Magazine is a leading global publication covering business, finance, and economic affairs. Its annual awards program recognizes institutions around the world based on key criteria including innovation, service quality, customer experience, and overall institutional performance.