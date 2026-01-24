As part of its support for the Diraya campaign, which aims to enhance financial awareness and promote sound financial planning for the future, Gulf Bank continues its efforts to encourage members of the community to adopt a culture of saving as a fundamental step toward achieving financial stability and economic security.

Gulf Bank urges all segments of society to take advantage of its savings accounts, which are designed to meet various financial needs and help build regular savings in a safe and flexible manner. These accounts offer competitive benefits that contribute to achieving customers’ future goals with confidence and peace of mind.

The bank also encourages customers to rely on Gulf Bank credit cards for their daily transactions, as they provide ease of use and security, in addition to benefiting from the Gulf Points program. This program rewards customers with points for card usage, which can be redeemed for a wide range of rewards and services, making spending smarter and more rewarding.

Gulf Bank emphasizes that financial awareness begins with simple and well-thought-out choices, such as regular saving and responsible use of credit cards. Accordingly, the bank offers a variety of savings accounts that help customers save and earn regular returns, including:

e-Savings Account with a minimum balance of KWD 250 to earn interest credited monthly, offering competitive interest rates on savings.

Gulf Savings Account with a minimum balance of KWD 500 to earn interest calculated daily and credited monthly.

Golden Investor Account with a minimum balance of KWD 500 to earn interest calculated daily and credited monthly.

red Youth Account, specially designed for high school, college, and university students aged between 15 and 25.

neo Children’s Account, specifically designed to teach children the value of saving and financial responsibility from an early age.

Dana Millionaire Account, the most popular savings and prize draw account in Kuwait since 1998.

Competitive Deposits, which are considered one of the key channels for saving and achieving attractive returns.

In addition to these options, customers can benefit from the wide range of advantages offered by the Gulf Points program, including cash redemption, booking airline tickets and hotels, car rentals worldwide, as well as an innovative e-store—the first of its kind in the banking sector—that allows products to be priced directly using points.

It is worth noting that the Gulf Points program promotes a culture of saving within the community by encouraging customers to use credit cards instead of debit cards, rewarding them for their daily purchases and contributing to enhanced savings in an innovative and effective manner.