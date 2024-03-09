Bader Al-Ali: We are eager to enhance the customer experience with Gulf Bank even further

Gulf Bank's latest mobile application has rapidly advanced towards digital leadership by offering a wide range of top-notch services. Among these offerings is the ability to send payment links to groups and divide bills among them, effectively improving the overall customer experience with Gulf Bank.

Mr. Bader Al-Ali, Gulf Bank's Deputy General Manager of Consumer Banking, emphasized that the bank's mobile application offers numerous features and services through a smart user interface. This interface is tailored to meet the specific needs of each individual customer, ensuring a seamless experience that exceeds customer expectations. Al-Ali also highlighted the distinctive features of the bank's mobile app, positioning it as the most user-friendly, efficient, and advanced in the banking industry.

Describing the process of sending bills to multiple recipients, Al-Ali outlined a clear set of instructions to follow. It begins with choosing the recipients after clicking on "Request Money" upon selecting the payments button then choosing “Send group link and finally forwarding the link to the group.

In order to add beneficiaries, the application needs permission to access the user's phone contact list. From there, users can select recipients and specify both the amount and purpose of the payment. Once completed, a confirmation page assists in sending the links to added contacts via SMS.

Regarding the bill splitting service, Al-Ali highlighted that users can access it by navigating their bank account, selecting the transactions to be split, choosing the desired payers, and confirming the process through a review and payment step.

Al-Ali concluded by emphasizing that the new version of Gulf Bank's mobile application represents a significant advancement in customer experience, impacting various banking services and transaction stages. It is accessible to everyone, regardless of location or time, via a simple, fast and secure interface.

