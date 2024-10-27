Hussam Zahdeh: We are proud of our partnership with Gulf Bank and are keen to support its aspirations to become the Bank of the Future.

As part of its 2025 strategy and digital transformation plans, Gulf Bank has signed a strategic partnership agreement with NCR ATLEOS, to offer self-service banking via Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) and ATMs. These services will enable customers to conduct various transactions that are usually done at the branches, providing them with a wonderful interactive experience.

This partnership will transform Gulf Bank's network of more than 300 ATM and ITM machines, to become self-managed by the Bank – through implementing an in-house ATM Driving Payment Switch, using the CX Banking and NCR ATLEOS ATM Marketing solutions from NCR ATLEOS.

NCR ATLEOS will help provide Gulf Bank ATM users with a range of digital services throughout the day, which will simplify the customers’ access to banking services and save time. The digital services include updating civil ID data, paying bills, depositing bank cheques, PIN changes, and activating debit cards. Customers will also be able to transfer within Gulf Bank accounts and to other banks locally and internationally, as well as pay outstanding amounts on credit cards. Customers using cards issued by other banks will be able to perform certain transactions such cash withdrawals and balance inquiries.

In addition, the NCR ATLEOS ATM Marketing solution enables the bank to advertise on a larger scale, target marketing, and personalize the self-service machines. This solution provides the Bank with wide capabilities to identify user segments and address them through promotional advertisements on the ATM and ITM screens; all whilst providing customers with the services and solutions they need.

On this occasion, the Acting General Manager of Consumer Banking at Gulf Bank, Mr. Bader Al-Ali, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with NCR ATLEOS to gradually introduce Gulf Bank’s self-service ATM and ITM machines throughout the year, using the latest digital banking technology."

Mr. Al-Ali indicated that this project aims to provide customers with a safe and convenient digital banking experience that meets their needs and requirements. Through using regular and interactive ATMs, customers can receive a wide range of services, of which they can perform at any time, without the need to visit any of the branches.

He further stated that the development of banking services at Gulf Bank, witnessed paradigm shifts and unprecedented breakthroughs – aligning with the Bank’s digital transformation plan and consolidating Gulf Bank’s position as the Bank of the Future that provides its customers with the latest services.

Al-Ali stressed that Gulf Bank has a strong technological infrastructure, which is considered one of the latest and best in the banking sector; hence, making it one of the most prepared banks to provide advanced digital services and meet customer requirements.

He further mentioned that the Bank is keen to provide its services to customers 24 hours a day, in various ways and means, of which include: The website, mobile application, Call Center, social media channels, ATMs and through its widely spread branches across the country.

Mr. Hussam Zahdeh, Area Vice President, Middle East, NCR ATLEOS Banking, said, “We are proud to collaborate with Gulf Bank – one of the leading banks in Kuwait – in providing the latest technology to manage and operate its ATMs and ITMs. NCR ATLEOS's technologies and expertise will provide easier and faster digital solutions and services.”

He added: "Through our strategic partnership, we are keen to support Gulf Bank's aspirations to become the Bank of the Future. By using our company's next-generation digital ATM software, Gulf Bank can improve its operational efficiency and provide customers with the high level of service they expect.”