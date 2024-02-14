The second phase of the initiative, following the Al-Dahiya and Al-Mansouriya co-op

Fahad Al-Sharrah: The initiative continues for a week, during which 20,000 reusable bags will be distributed.

Adel Aldokhi: We are pleased to partner with Gulf Bank and are eager to contribute to changing societal behavior toward reducing plastic usage.

Following the specified timeline, Gulf Bank has launched the “A Step Towards Change" environmental sustainability initiative, aimed at shifting societal habits by promoting the use of reusable bags, in partnership with Al-Shamiya and Al-Shuwaikh cooperative society. Over the course of a week, the initiative involves distributing around 20,000 reusable bags at the Al-Shamiya and Al-Shuwaikh co-op, accompanied by various informative events.

Gulf Bank had earlier revealed the timetable for executing the initiative within the participating co-ops, which include Al-Dahiya and Al-Mansouriah, Al-Shamiya and Al-Shuwaikh, Al-Rawda and Hawally, Kaifan, and Mishref. This disclosure took place in the presence of bank officials, representatives from the Environment Public Authority, and the Committee for Environmental, Food, and Water Security in the National Assembly.

On this occasion, Mr. Fahad Al-Sharrah, Assistant Manager of Corporate Communications at Gulf Bank, stated: "We are thrilled to partner with Al-Shamiya and Al-Shuwaikh co-op in the next stage of our environmental sustainability initiative, following the successful launch at Al-Dahiya and Al-Mansouriah co-op last week."

He continued, saying: "Our primary objective is to instigate a change in behavior within society, and we are working closely with Al-Shamiya and Al-Shuwaikh co-op to achieve this. Through the distribution of reusable bags and encouraging customers to reduce their plastic consumption, we hope to make significant progress."

Al-Sharrah conveyed optimism that this initiative would actively contribute to shaping government decisions and laws, compelling both institutions and individuals to minimize plastic usage. Ultimately, this effort is expected to contribute significantly to the protection of Kuwait's environment from the significant harm caused by plastic bags.

He further emphasized that this initiative is part of Gulf Bank's annual commitment to implement various initiatives aimed at reinforcing the principles of environmental sustainability within the community. Gulf Bank believes that the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, and they found it fitting to initiate this program with selected major co-ops in Kuwait. Around 100,000 reusable bags will be distributed to the selected co-ops, marking the first step towards changing behavior, and becoming an integral part of their daily lives.

He added, "This initiative is rooted in Gulf Bank's 2025 strategy, with the goal of establishing principles of environmental, social, and governance sustainability. It aligns with the country's environmental strategy under the vision of 'New Kuwait 2035,' as well as legislation related to the environment, laws safeguarding the environment, resource conservation, pollution reduction, environmental safety, ecosystem rehabilitation, biodiversity protection, waste management efficiency improvement, utilization of renewable energy, and building and developing national capabilities in environmental work."

Mr. Adel Aldokhi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Shamiya and Al-Shuwaikh co-op, conveyed his contentment with the partnership with Gulf Bank in the "A Step Towards Change" initiative, highlighting their commitment to driving societal progress towards decreased plastic consumption.

He observed the synergy between Gulf Bank's initiative and the cooperative society’s environmental conservation efforts, which involve promoting the use of biodegradable bags. Furthermore, he stressed the introduction of a “Fast Track” service by the co-op for shareholders who utilize reusable bags, with the aim of promoting their ongoing use.

Gulf Bank's vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future. The Bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience.

Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining robust developments in sustainability at environmental, social and governance levels through diverse sustainability initiatives, strategically selected to benefit the Bank both internally and externally. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.