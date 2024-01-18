Mohammed Taqi: We are committed to providing our customers with exclusive rewards throughout the year.

To promote the adoption of cutting-edge payment technologies and uphold its commitment to delivering superior services, Gulf Bank is introducing an exclusive promotion for Visa credit cardholders. This enticing offer entails a 15% cashback reward for transactions made at both local and international cafes and restaurants, through Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay.

To enjoy the benefits of this offer, customers must spend a minimum of KD100 in restaurants and cafes, whether inside or outside Kuwait, during the offer’s period from January 14th to February 15th, 2024. The maximum cashback amount the customer can get is KD75 and it will be credited to customers’ card by March 10th, 2024, and customers will be notified via SMS.

Sharing his thoughts on this occasion, Mr. Mohammed Taqi, Assistant General Manager of Consumer Banking, highlighted Gulf Bank's commitment to introducing exclusive offers for its credit cardholders, as a continuation of its ongoing efforts to recognize and meet their needs.

He emphasized the bank's dedication to delivering high-quality products and services, all geared towards ensuring an outstanding customer experience.

Taqi highlighted the numerous features of Gulf Bank's credit cards, providing customers with benefits across various sectors such as restaurants, hotels, tourism, travel, entertainment, health and beauty, car rental, and more.

Gulf Bank takes pride in having the leading and most efficient rewards program in Kuwait, recognized as the Gulf Points program. This initiative enables customers to exchange points for airline tickets and book accommodations at more than 300,000 hotels worldwide.

Every Gulf Bank credit cardholder is automatically enrolled in the Gulf Bank Points Program, which provides the customers with many advantages, including the flexibility to travel throughout the year, earn Airline Frequent Flyer miles when using their points to book a flight with their Gulf Points in addition to earning points when paying the remaining booking value using their Gulf Bank credit cards.

Gulf Bank's vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future. The Bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience.

Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining robust developments in sustainability at environmental, social and governance levels through diverse sustainability initiatives, strategically selected to benefit the Bank both internally and externally. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.