In line with its ongoing commitment to enriching the youth experience, Gulf Bank recently organized a creative workshop on tufting and embroidery arts for its red cardholders, in collaboration with the talented young Kuwaiti artist, Aseel Mubarak.

The workshop introduced participants to the techniques of punch needle embroidery and tufting – a form of textile art that involves threading loops of yarn through fabric to create soft, textured designs. Often referred to as “thread painting,” this art form offers a relaxing and expressive outlet for creativity.

A number of red customers took part in the engaging experience, where they learned the basics of this intricate art and crafted their own pieces under the guidance of Aseel Mubarak. With over 30 workshops led to date, Aseel has played a vital role in reviving and spreading the culture of textile arts across various segments of the community.

red is Gulf Bank’s youth-focused account, designed for individuals aged 15 to 25. It offers a wide range of benefits including prepaid cards, exclusive offers, rewards on purchases, and access to unique events and experiences that complement their lifestyle and aspirations.

The workshop is part of Gulf Bank’s broader strategy to deliver diverse and meaningful initiatives that resonate with younger generations, enabling them to explore their passions and develop new skills – including in the areas of creativity and the arts.

This initiative also reflects Gulf Bank’s dedication to supporting emerging Kuwaiti talents and creatives, while reinforcing its role as a community-centered institution that prioritizes sustainability and national development.

As part of its long-standing efforts to empower youth in alignment with Kuwait’s national vision, Gulf Bank has maintained an active partnership with INJAZ Kuwait for 19 years – contributing to the training of over 22,000 students in entrepreneurship. The Bank also continues to sponsor LOYAC’s The Influencer “AlMoather” program, which hones public speaking skills among youth, along with a range of sports, educational, and social activities that cater to their evolving needs.

Gulf Bank remains committed to placing young people at the heart of its initiatives – nurturing the next generation of thinkers, creators, and leaders.