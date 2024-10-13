Gulf Bank has received international recognition for its outstanding banking services by winning the Best Next-Generation Offering Award at the 2024 Private Banker International Global Wealth Awards ceremony held in Singapore. This award highlights the bank's success in effectively expanding its offerings to attract the next generation of affluent clients.

The award criteria highlighted that Gulf Bank’s wealth management division achieved exceptional growth and accomplishments over the past year, reinforcing its position as a leading bank in providing wealth management services in the region through innovative offerings and products tailored for private banking clients and their families.

Following the award presentation, Ahmad Al-Fuwaires, Gulf Bank's Investment Manager, stated that the bank has strategically focused on private banking services, which provide quality programs and initiatives targeting young affluent individuals and future investors. He emphasized the bank's ongoing efforts to cultivate a loyal customer base, which is expected to drive growth in the coming years.

Al-Fuwaires noted that Gulf Bank's wealth management division, established in 2010, is committed to delivering quality services tailored to clients’ needs and lifestyles, enabling them to conduct their banking transactions smoothly and easily. This commitment contributes to attracting more high-net-worth individuals seeking distinguished banking services.

He affirmed that the bank offers a variety of financial alternatives and distinctive investment solutions by creatively developing these solutions and focusing on low-risk investments that align with global market fluctuations.

One of Gulf Bank's key objectives is to preserve clients' wealth, provide secure investment alternatives, achieve greater geographical diversity in global markets, and offer the best financing services and financial tools to meet clients’ needs through wealth management.

Al-Fuwaires highlighted that each private wealth management client is assigned a personal account manager who oversees all their banking needs and provides them with financial and investment solutions to achieve their goals, maintain their wealth, and contribute to its growth. The account manager is always ready to communicate with the client and visit them regularly.

Additionally, clients receive an ATM card granting access to airport lounges, along with discounts on travel and hotel bookings. They can also obtain a credit card (Visa Infinite or Mastercard World) that provides comprehensive accident and travel insurance, airport lounge access, the Dine & Fly service for restaurant discounts, local concierge services, the Gulf Bank rewards program, and many other benefits.