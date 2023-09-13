Faisal Al-Adsani: We strive to support the SMEs sector by providing them with the best diversified services

As part of its ongoing efforts to support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Gulf Bank has entered into a strategic partnership with Transcrate, a leading international logistics company, to provide its premium services to the Bank's SMEs customers at discounted rates.

Transcrate International Logistics will provide Gulf Bank's SMEs customers with a range of services that would help them expand their businesses, meet the requirements of their customers, and carry out shipping, customs clearance, and logistics services.

On this occasion, Gulf Bank’s General Manager of Corporate Banking, Mr. Faisal Al-Adsani, said: "This agreement is part of Gulf Bank's 2025 strategy, which considers the SMEs sector as one of its main pillars. The Bank aims to increase the growth rates of corporate services and help them expand their portfolio of products and banking services."

He added: "Gulf Bank is always striving to enhance non-banking services for SMEs, to help them operate their business successfully, without having to invest in the purchasing, renting, managing stand-alone warehouses, or hire a specialized team to manage clearance, delivery and inventory transportation.

Today, SMEs play an important role in diversifying the Kuwaiti economy, creating job opportunities and raising the value of entrepreneurship. Hence, Gulf Bank is keen to provide the necessary support in accordance with the Bank's policies, to promote sustainable growth in SMEs, and the national economy as a whole.

Al-Adsani continued: "In addition to its distinguished role in providing credit financing to this sector, in accordance with the Bank's policies, Gulf Bank also provides its SMEs customers with electronic banking services, electronic salary transfers, issuance of debit cards, point-of-sale registration services, payment gateways, logistics, advisory and other services for companies. Customers can visit the website to register and for further inquiries.”

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Mr. Ahmad Al-Qenaei from Transcrate International Logistics, said: “We are delighted to enter this important partnership with Gulf Bank, one of the leading banks in Kuwait, and to provide our services to its SMEs customers. This would help them expand their business and activities both internally and externally, in addition to facilitating all their logistics requirements. It is part of our company's goals to educate customers and complete their requests in a timely manner, to help them reach their goals.”

Gulf Bank's vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future. The Bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience.

Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining robust developments in sustainability at environmental, social and governance levels through diverse sustainability initiatives, strategically selected to benefit the Bank both internally and externally. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.