Aws Al-Ansari: The "Fekrety" and "Datathon" competitions foster skill development and encourage a data-driven culture.

Gulf Bank is excited to announce the continuation of its "GB Talks" series, reaffirming its commitment to fostering innovation and creativity among its employees and the community. This series aims to empower innovation and promote a data-driven culture through two key initiatives: the "Fekrety" innovation competition for employees and the "Datathon" competition, open to all.

The "Fekrety" and "Datathon" competitions are integral to Gulf Bank’s strategic efforts to drive positive changes in data and analytics, stay ahead with the latest banking technologies, and empower specialists in these areas. These initiatives also aim to support the youth in developing their professional skills.

Mr. Aws Al-Ansari, Innovation Strategy Senior Manager at Gulf Bank, emphasized, "At Gulf Bank, we recognize the importance of innovation and creativity among our employees. They are one of our greatest assets in advancing our banking business and supporting the community through various initiatives, particularly in the technology sector."

Al-Ansari added, "These competitions provide participants with the opportunity to acquire new skills in innovation, which they can apply in their current roles or academic pursuits. Additionally, the 'Datathon' competition will help participants in selecting their future academic and career paths. Open to all ages, this competition reflects our commitment to nurturing Kuwaiti talent and future generations. Promoting innovation has positive impacts across all economic and social fields."

He further stated, "The goal of the 'Datathon' competition is to foster a culture of data within the community, build a network of data enthusiasts in Kuwait, and create significant opportunities for participants to connect and collaborate professionally in the future."

In alignment with Kuwait's Vision 2035, "New Kuwait," Gulf Bank remains committed to promoting innovation and creativity among its employees and the broader community. This commitment is demonstrated through advanced strategic initiatives both within the bank and throughout the wider community.

