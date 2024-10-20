Demonstrating its commitment to nurturing young talent and attracting top local expertise, Gulf Bank successfully concluded its sponsorship and participation in the third edition of the "Watheefti" career fair. Held from October 17 to 19, 2024, at the Arena located within 360 Mall, the event brought together over 100 companies from a wide range of sectors.

The three-day career fair offered a variety of workshops focused on job market trends, professional consultations, CV writing strategies, and interview preparation, along with other interactive activities. Throughout the event, Gulf Bank representatives showcased the essence of the banking profession as practiced at the bank, providing job seekers with in-depth information about banking careers and the growth opportunities available at Gulf Bank.

The bank's booth attracted a large number of visitors eager to explore its various departments and work culture. Many attendees took the opportunity to submit job applications, motivated by Gulf Bank's strong reputation as a top employer in Kuwait known for attracting young talent.

On this occasion, Mrs. Salma Al-Hajjaj, General Manager of Human Resources at Gulf Bank, emphasized the bank's dedication to recruiting young talent across various fields, viewing them as the generation capable of keeping pace with modern advancements and rapid technological innovations in the banking sector, both locally and globally.

"We are pleased to participate in the “Watheefti”career fair for the third consecutive year, which provides a valuable opportunity for companies to attract young talent and help them make critical decisions regarding their career paths and future," said Al-Hajjaj.

Al-Hajjaj reaffirmed Gulf Bank's dedication to supporting Kuwait's vision, which focuses on boosting employment in the private sector and empowering Kuwaiti youth to grow and thrive. She noted the increasing number of national employees at Gulf Bank in recent years as a testament to this ongoing commitment.

"Our employees are the driving force behind our success and the key to what sets us apart," Al-Hajjaj stated. "We are committed to continually improving our systems and processes to empower our team to thrive and advance in their careers, ensuring that Gulf Bank remains a top choice for both employees and job seekers."