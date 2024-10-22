Salma Al-Hajjaj: “We are committed to supporting Kuwait's vision of empowering youth and increasing employment in the private sector.”

In its ongoing efforts to empower youth, Gulf Bank has signed a partnership agreement with kuwait technical college (ktech) to train and prepare college students for the job market. This initiative demonstrates the bank's dedication to fostering the growth of young national talent and enhancing their skills.

Mrs. Salma Al-Hajjaj, General Manager of Human Resources at Gulf Bank, expressed her excitement, stating, "We are delighted to embark on this partnership with ktech to promote cooperation among community institutions, supporting youth development and equipping them with outstanding skills for the job market."

She highlighted Gulf Bank's commitment to nurturing young talent across various fields, both within the bank and in the broader community.

"Our youth embody the generation capable of meeting current demands and keeping up with the rapid technological advancements in the banking sector, both locally and globally. We actively participate in job fairs organized by different universities and collaborate with civil society organizations dedicated to youth training and development," Al-Hajjaj stated.

Mrs. Al-Hajjaj reaffirmed the bank's dedication to supporting Kuwait's Vision 2035, which focuses on enhancing employment in the private sector and developing young Kuwaitis. "Our commitment is evident in the rising growth rates of national employment at Gulf Bank in recent years."

She continued, "We take pride in being one of the leading banks that generously invest in human capital to enhance our employees' competencies, as they are the central pillar in achieving our strategic objectives. We provide them with the latest experiences and skills necessary to keep up with the significant developments in the banking industry."

Al-Hajjaj concluded by emphasizing that recruitment, training and development are essential pillars of Gulf Bank's ongoing efforts to promote economic sustainability. "By hiring and nurturing Kuwaiti talent, we empower them to thrive and grow, preparing them to become the future leaders in the private sector."

Gulf Bank aims to be Kuwait's leading bank, fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace to deliver exceptional customer service while contributing sustainably to the community. Through its extensive branch network and innovative digital services, the bank empowers customers to conduct banking transactions conveniently and efficiently, ensuring a seamless experience.

In alignment with Kuwait Vision 2035, "New Kuwait," and its commitment to fostering collaborative partnerships, Gulf Bank is dedicated to driving robust sustainability initiatives across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions. The bank is committed to implementing strategically selected and diverse sustainability programs both internally and externally.