Mohammad Al-Qattan: Our journey of rewarding our customers continues and the upcoming grand draw prize of KD 2 million is highly anticipated

Najla Al-Eisa: Gulf Bank is initiating successful activities in the Year of Savings, to encourage a culture of saving

Following long moments of anticipation, amid a wide audience watching at the screens to discover the name of next millionaire, Gulf Bank has officially announced SHAREFA MOHAMAD GHLOUM ASHRAF as this year’s lucky winner of the semi-annual draw prize of KD 1 million, on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

The draw was broadcasted live in a grand ceremony at the Avenues Mall – in the presence of representatives of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Ernst & Young – where the winner expressed her happiness for becoming the 20th millionaire in the history of the Al Danah millionaire account, and thanked Gulf Bank for always rewarding its customers.

On this occasion, Gulf Bank's General Manager of Consumer Banking, Mr. Mohammad Al-Qattan, said: "We congratulate SHAREFA MOHAMAD GHLOUM ASHRAF, the semi-annual prize winner of the Al Danah millionaire account, and we wish the rest of the customers the best of luck in the upcoming draws. The deadline for qualifying and depositing to win the grand prize of KD 2 million is September 30, 2023.”

Al-Qattan pointed that on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Al Danah millionaire account, Gulf Bank recently decided to increase the value of the annual grand prize from KD 1 million to KD 2 million, thus, maintaining the prize’s position as the world’s largest cash prize associated with a bank.”

He further emphasized Gulf Bank's keenness to provide an exceptional and distinctive banking experience for customers – in parallel with its community role in rewarding savers with monthly, quarterly, semi-annual and annual draws – motivating them to save and encouraging others to follow their footsteps.

The Year of Savings

Gulf Bank’s Deputy General Manager of Consumer Banking, Najla Al-Eisa said: "Gulf Bank continues to initiate successful activities in 2023 – The Year of Savings – by celebrating winners like SHAREFA MOHAMAD GHLOUM ASHRAF, who was announced as the 20th millionaire in the history of the Al Danah account.”

She added: "We were keen to create an atmosphere of celebration and excitement for those attending the semi-annual draw, by organizing various activities and distributing cash prizes to the participants – motivating and encouraging the public to adopt and promote a culture of saving.

Al-Eisa further stated that, “"For the last 25 years, Gulf Bank has built strong relationships with customers through the Al Danah Millionaire Account. This falls in line with the bank's keenness to fulfill its community role in rewarding customers for their savings and encouraging a culture of saving – which is also part of consolidating the principles of sustainability in society.”

The AlDanah account is one of the most rewarding savings accounts in Kuwait, with periodic draws that award valuable prizes and multiple benefits for account holders. Gulf Bank’s AlDanah account offers monthly opportunities to win KD 1,000 to ten lucky winners, in addition to two quarterly draws with KD 100,000 prizes each, a semi-annual draw prize of KD 1 million and a grand draw prize of KD 2 Million. It is worth mentioning that the last chance to deposit and participate in this annual grand draw is September 30, 2023.

Moreover, to enter the upcoming draws, Gulf Bank customers can open an AlDanah account at any time, and to increase their chances of winning, account holders must either maintain the minimum deposit amount of KD 200 or increase their AlDanah savings. The higher the balance in an account, the more chances get accumulated over time. Additionally, opening an AlDanah account is now easier than ever, with customers being able to open their accounts online through Gulf Bank’s Online and Mobile Banking services.

Numerous Features

Gulf Bank’s AlDanah Millionaire account is the only account that rewards customers for their loyalty – by transferring the chances of winning from the previous year to the next year – as part of a program that rewards customers for their loyalty to Gulf Bank. Accordingly, all chances gained by existing AlDanah clients in 2022 (from January 1 to December 31, 2022) have been transferred and added to the 2023 chances, in accordance with the terms and conditions.

The AlDanah Millionaire account provides a multitude of valuable services to its customers, including access to an exclusive AlDanah ATM card, that is ideal for depositing money into their account, any time. Account holders can now also calculate their chances of winning the monthly, quarterly and annual draws using the AlDanah Calculator, available on Gulf Bank’s Online and Mobile Banking App.

To deposit into an AlDanah account, customers can visit one of Gulf Bank’s branches, or transfer directly through Gulf Bank’s Online or Mobile Banking services. Customers can also direct their queries via WhatsApp on 1805805 for round-the-clock assistance from Gulf Bank representatives or call the Customer Contact Center on the same number. Additionally, customers can visit the dedicated AlDanah account website to learn more about the account and its winners.

