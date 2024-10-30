Gulf Bank is among the leading banks in Kuwait and the region, with total assets of KD 7.4 billion.



The Bank offers a wide range of services through more than 50 branches and an ATM network exceeding 300 machines.



Gulf Bank has been part of the urban, cultural, and economic development witnessed by Kuwait since its establishment.



One of the largest supporters of Kuwait Vision 2035 by financing projects and implementing its key initiatives.



The Bank has achieved a significant transformation in its digital journey, resulting in numerous new services as part of its 2025 strategy.



Established an investment arm to provide a comprehensive range of innovative investment products and services for customers.

Founded on November 23, 1960, Gulf Bank started as a modest venture on Fahad Al-Salem Street in Kuwait City. Established by a group of 12 merchants under Amiri Decree No. 44, the Bank initially operated with just 50 employees and a starting capital of 24 million rupees (around KD 1.8 million). Over the past 64 years, it has evolved into one of Kuwait's leading financial institutions, playing a pivotal role in the country's economic growth and development.

With total assets reaching KD 7.4 billion as of June 2024, Gulf Bank has expanded its services significantly, offering a wide range of personal and corporate banking services, treasury solutions, and financial products through an extensive network of over 50 branches and more than 300 ATMs.

Supporting Kuwait’s Development

Since its inception, Gulf Bank has been an integral part of Kuwait's economic, cultural, and urban growth, supporting numerous major development projects. The Bank has played a crucial role in funding large-scale initiatives, either through direct financing or in partnership with other banks. Its support extends to Kuwait Vision 2035 projects across various sectors, including oil, construction, and infrastructure.

Major Project Financing

Gulf Bank has been a significant financier for landmark projects, including the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmed Bridge, which connects Kuwait City to Subbiya, as well as the Sabah Al-Ahmad City, Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre, and Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Centre. The Bank also supported the expansion of Farwaniya Hospital and various colleges at Sabah Al-Salem University City in Al-Shadadiya. Additionally, Gulf Bank played a role in financing oil projects such as the Clean Fuels Project by Kuwait National Petroleum Company and portions of the Al-Zour Refinery.

Committed to Digital Transformation

As part of its Gulf Bank 2025 strategy and commitment to digital growth, Gulf Bank has made considerable progress in digital transformation. The Bank aims to provide innovative and user-friendly services that promote sustainable growth while solidifying its status as the "Bank of the Future" in Kuwait. By leveraging advanced digital technologies, Gulf Bank has introduced a range of new and unique products and services for its customers.

Invest GB: Wealth Management and Asset Solutions

To enhance its services in wealth management, Gulf Bank established "Invest GB" with a capital of KD 10 million. The company provides comprehensive and innovative solutions in wealth and asset management, investment, and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors. It is committed to upholding the highest ethical standards, guided by a team of experienced professionals in investment and asset management.

Sustainability and ESG Commitment

Demonstrating its commitment to sustainability, Gulf Bank has introduced an ambitious Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy for 2024-2030, which will guide its initiatives over the next six years. The Bank is dedicated to enhancing ESG standards, supporting national sustainability efforts through strategic initiatives, and embracing responsible practices. These initiatives aim to foster a sustainable community while delivering exceptional financial services and innovative digital solutions.

Community Engagement

Gulf Bank has consistently stayed connected to the community by organizing a range of programs and events that address the interests of the public and its clients. The Bank actively participates in various occasions, both in person and on social media, with initiatives carefully selected to bring tangible benefits to society.

Credit Ratings and Global Recognition

Gulf Bank enjoys strong international recognition for its creditworthiness and financial strength. As of September 30, 2024, Moody’s rated the Bank's long-term deposits at "A3" with a "Positive" outlook. Fitch rated its long-term issuer default rating at "A" with a "Stable" outlook, and Capital Intelligence maintained a long-term foreign currency rating of "A+" with a "Stable" outlook. These ratings reflect Gulf Bank's robust financial performance, prudent management, and consistent growth in the banking sector, both locally and globally.

Recognized Excellence: Gulf Bank's Achievements in the Banking Sector

The Bank's prominent position in Kuwait and the region has secured its place on Forbes' list of the "Top 50 Banks in the Middle East," with a market value of $3.2 billion in 2023. Additionally, it was recognized as one of the "Top 100 Companies in the Region for 2024" by Forbes and acknowledged by The Banker magazine as one of the "Top 100 Arab Banks for 2024."

Prestigious Awards

Gulf Bank has received several international awards, including:

"Best Bank in Social Media Marketing and Services" by Global Finance

"Best Offering for Young High-Net-Worth Individuals" by Private Banker International

"Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative in Kuwait" by Euromoney

"Best Diversity and Inclusion Initiative in MENA" by MEED

"Best Empowerment of Women Initiative in MENA" by MEED

"Best Workplace Sustainability Initiative" at the International GCC Social Responsibility Conference in Bahrain

Guinness World Record for "Largest Cash Prize Linked to a Bank Account" for the Al-Danah Millionaire Account

Gulf Bank remains steadfast in its role as a leading financial institution dedicated to growth, innovation, and community development, while actively supporting national objectives like Kuwait Vision 2035.