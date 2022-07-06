Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: The Gulf American Hospital, one of the leading multispecialty hospitals in the Kingdom of Bahrain, is gearing up to officially launch its first branch in the Kingdom, with operations expected to begin in the state-of-the-art facility on July 20, 2022.

Located in Sehla on Shaikh Salman Highway and alongside Shaikh Isa bin Salman Highway, the new hospital occupies 9,270 square metres and accommodates 65 beds in its first stage of operation.

The Hospital encompasses five operating rooms that are fully-equipped for large operations, recovery rooms, intensive care units, special operation theatres for normal labour and caesarean delivery, an adjacent nursery and neonatal intensive care unit, in addition to an emergency department ready to receive patients around the clock and an ambulance unit.

On the occasion, Founder and Chairman of the Gulf American Hospital Mr. Hussain bin Salman Al Owainati said the hospital was established in line with the current recovery of the medical sector in the Kingdom.

Mr. Al Owainati hailed the endless support provided by the Government, led by Crown Prince and Prime Minister His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, to the sector, stating that this has created an encouraging investment environment.

He explained: "The Gulf American Hospital has been equipped in accordance with the latest and highest international standards for medical facilities, and in cooperation with a number of leading global establishments."

"The hospital has been established to provide top-notch medical services for all family members, including simple or acute cases, as it has specialised clinics to provide the best medical services, such as dermatology and cosmetology, ENT, dentistry, and the obstetrics and gynaecology clinic with a new concept and utmost privacy. Additionally, the specialties at the hospital also include paediatrics, gastroenterology, endoscopy, internal medicine, urology, neurology and orthopaedics, in addition to a pharmacy, modern laboratories and a physiotherapy clinic that is equipped with the latest devices in the field," Mr. Al Owainati pointed out.

The iconic hospital has been designed by a group of Italian designers, who have long experience in designing major hospitals around the globe, with a unique design, and attractive interior and exterior details, which suit the GCC society and are conforming with the international standards for patients and in line with the conditions of the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA).

The hospital’s distinguished medical and administrative team is working on preparing a plan for innovative programmes that serve medical tourism in the Kingdom to provide premium medical services that contribute to the improvement of the medical services provided in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which will be announced soon after obtaining the approvals of the competent authorities.

Mr. Al Owainati added: "The hospital will begin receiving patients and visitors starting from July 20, 2022, despite the impacts of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on the prices of medical equipment and the difficulty of its availability, which was one of the main challenges that we faced. Specialists in the medical field well understand the size of the challenges faced in providing a distinguished service, the profit and loss margins, and the magnitude of administrative expenses. However, in return for all of this, there is a noble humanitarian message that we are keenly perusing; to serve the citizens, residents and visitors of the Kingdom of Bahrain with utmost care, sincerity and devotion."

