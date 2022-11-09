Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: With numerous aviation, trade, exhibition and media attendees arriving from across the globe to the highly anticipated Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) 2022, Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the World’s Most Improved Airline 2022, looks forward to making some major announcements during the three-day event that launched today at the Sakhir Airbase.

“As the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, the event’s official carrier and a key national infrastructure asset; it is integral for us to be involved in this significant, biennial event that adds great value to the growing prominence of the Kingdom’s aviation sector in the international arena. The Bahrain International Airshow is a key business platform for international aviation companies, and I am pleased to reveal that Gulf Air will have some very exciting announcements to make at BIAS 2022,” commented Gulf Air Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed Al Alawi.

In addition to participating with static and flying displays during BIAS 2022, Gulf Air also has a dedicated exhibition stand and chalet at the prestigious event.

