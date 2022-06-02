Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces the launch of its direct flights to Manchester, UK starting from 01 June with two weekly flights.

At a dinner held in Manchester to celebrate the launch of the airline’s latest destination; Gulf Air Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi commented “We are delighted to announce the launch of our Bahrain–Manchester direct route as part of the historic official and commercial relations between the two Kingdoms. Manchester has been on our horizon for a while due to our customers’ demand; and as travel bounces back to normalcy, we knew it was the right time to launch it for our valued passengers. We are certain this new and exciting destination will further strengthen our network in the UK and Europe, and we look forward to serving our passengers to and from Manchester”.

Gulf Air will be operating its state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on its new route, with two weekly flights:

Flt No Frequency Dept. Airport Dept. Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time GF 004 Sunday & Wednesday BAH 02:10 MAN 07:50 GF 005 Sunday & Wednesday MAN 09:15 BAH 18:20

*All flights are in local time

The announcement of the airline’s newest destination launch coincides with the United Kingdom’s celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II reign for 70 years.

