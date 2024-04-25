Muharraq, Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, will commence scheduled flights to two prominent Chinese destinations starting in May 2024: Guangzhou, located in southern China and renowned for its culture and vibrant manufacturing sector, and Shanghai, China’s largest city and financial hub. Both routes will boost connectivity between Bahrain and China, one of the world's fastest-growing economies and a global tourism market.

Dr. Jeffrey Goh, Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Air Group said, “We are excited by the opportunity to expand our presence in the Asia-Pacific region with new flights connecting Bahrain and the cities of Guangzhou and Shanghai in China. This move is key to Gulf Air’s strategy of calibrated network growth. These flights will offer greater choice and flexible travel experiences for passengers and create new pipelines for trade, tourism, and collaboration, benefitting both nations.”

In addition to connecting Bahrain and China, these flights will offer increased choices to customers travelling between GCC countries, Africa, Europe and China, connecting through Bahrain and its new, efficient terminal.

Gulf Air will operate from Bahrain International Airport to Shanghai Pudong International Airport with four weekly flights starting May 28th 2024, and with three weekly flights to Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport on May 29th 2024, deploying its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft that features one of the most luxurious business class seats in the industry.

The launch of Gulf Air’s flights to Guangzhou and Shanghai will coincide with the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, which is scheduled to be held on 29th – 31st May 2024 in Beijing, which also marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Forum.

More details on the new flights are available on Gulf Air’s website gulfair.com.

