Muharraq, Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, celebrated the successful qualification of a new batch of certified aircraft maintenance engineers and technicians. A total of 39 Bahraini technical staff have gained a wide range of approvals across various aircraft types, sections, and disciplines.

To mark their qualification, an event was held at Gulf Air's Headquarters in Muharraq, attended by Gulf Air Group Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Goh, Gulf Air Group Chief People Officer, Suhaila AlSadeq, Gulf Air Group Director Human Resources Operations, Samar Muradi, and Gulf Air Director Maintenance, Mahmood Fardan.

Launched in 2023, the initiative aimed at boosting Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) operations and covered mentorship, on-the-job training, and theoretical class training.

Gulf Air's Chief Technical Officer, Mazin Saleh, commented, "We are proud of our staff's progress and look forward to their valuable contributions to Gulf Air's future growth. Our technical development program is a significant step in Gulf Air's journey as it reflects our commitment to developing Bahraini talent and contributing to the growth of Bahrain's aviation industry.

He further added, "The program has successfully expanded the skills of our team, improved our capacity, and created opportunities for technicians to advance to aircraft certifying roles."

