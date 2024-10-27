Doha: “Each major isn't just a field of study, but a gateway to endless opportunities and a fulfilling career,” said Jood Sheikh (SFS’25), reflecting on her own experiences as Georgetown University in Qatar’s (GU-Q) 2024 Admissions Open House got underway.

With over 200 prospective students and their families in attendance, the event, titled Discover Georgetown: Majors and Academic Pathways, provided an immersive opportunity for high school students and transfer applicants to experience what it means to be a Georgetown University student in Qatar.

Addressing the audience, Dean Safwan Masri emphasized GU-Q’s distinctive environment. “You are not just coming here because you are enrolling at Georgetown University—earning that fantastic seal of approval and taking expected courses—but because there’s something very holistic, exciting, and innovative about your student experience,” he shared.

He highlighted GU-Q’s small class sizes, which means students get personal attention from their professors, and its location in Education City, where they can take classes at other top universities. He also mentioned the strong connection to Georgetown’s other campus locations, giving students the chance to study in Washington, DC, or even Florence, Italy.

Joseph Hernandez, Assistant Dean for Admissions and Strategic Enrollment Management, added: “In nearly every career—whether you aim to be a diplomat, business leader, policymaker, doctor, or engineer—your ability to navigate complex global challenges will set you apart. Being part of the global community at GU-Q means learning alongside peers from around the world, sharpening your ability to collaborate, communicate, and lead.”

One of the standout moments of the evening was a panel discussion in which Dr. Ayman Shabana, curricular field chair for the Culture and Politics major, discussed how GU-Q’s interdisciplinary programs equip students to tackle real-world issues with his fellow field chairs: Dr. Phoebe Musandu for International History, Dr. Gerd Nonneman for International Politics, and Dr. Alexis Antoniades for International Economics.

Afterward, guests mingled over a light dinner, deepening their understanding of each program through conversations with faculty and current students. At the major-specific booths, prospective students explored their interests, asked questions, and received tailored advice—particularly valuable as the application cycle for Fall 2025 is underway.

With Early Action and Regular Decision deadlines approaching on November 15, 2024, and January 15, 2025, respectively, attendees left with a clear path forward and the confidence to take the next step.

About Georgetown University in Qatar

Established in 1789 in Washington, DC, Georgetown University is one of the world’s leading academic and research institutions. Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q), founded in 2005 in partnership with the Qatar Foundation, builds upon the world-class reputation of the university through education, research, and service. Inspired by the university’s mission of promoting intellectual, ethical, and spiritual understanding, GU-Q aims to advance knowledge and provide students and the community with a holistic educational experience that produces global citizens committed to the service of humanity.

Georgetown’s unique, interdisciplinary program prepares students to tackle the most important and pressing global issues by helping them develop critical thinking, analytical, and communication skills within an international context. GU-Q alumni work in leading local and international organizations across industries ranging from finance to energy, education, and media. The Qatar campus also hosts the Executive Master in Diplomacy and International Affairs along with the Executive Master’s in Leadership graduate degree programs.

