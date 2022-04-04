In the spirit of Ramadan, AED 200 from each new purchase will be donated towards the provision of drinking water in African villages

Dubai: Dubai-based premium pre-owned car dealership GTA Cars launches an exclusive Ramadan offer where customers can trade in their old vehicles for one of GTA Cars’ 250+ quality pre-owned vehicles and enjoy AED 8,000 worth of free giveaways.

Customers making use of this initiative will be able to enjoy a plethora of premium services worth AED 8,000 on every car purchased. This includes free registration, free Salik, free oil service, preferential bank rates, free one-year extended warranty, dining vouchers, free detailing and ceramic protection, and much more.

The exclusive, limited-time Ramadan initiative titled ‘It’s time for a change’ will run throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

As part of the campaign, apart from enjoying free premium services, customers will also be able to trade in their old cars as they select a new, pre-owned vehicle at GTA Cars. A certified team of professionals will be on hand to evaluate and establish the value of the older vehicle models for customers interested in utilising the part exchange. Additionally, in the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan, AED 200 from each purchase will be donated towards building wells and providing drinking water in villages across Africa.

Aamir Shafiq, Managing Director of GTA Cars, said, “We are very excited to provide our customers with more benefits than ever this Ramadan. The aim of this year’s offer is to say thank you to all of our beloved customers who put their trust in GTA Cars for finding their dream automobiles. We are especially excited to launch this exclusive campaign because, for every car purchased during Ramadan, AED 200 will be donated towards building wells and providing drinking water in African villages.”

GTA Cars' collectively features over 250+ premium pre-owned vehicles from over 30 brands. All the vehicles are available for immediate purchase across its three showrooms. In addition to its expertise in buying, selling, and trading high-end pre-owned vehicles, GTA cars also provides seamless finance solutions, including car insurance from the most reputable insurance companies, helps initiate car finance facilities with 0% down payment and supports with vehicle registration and renewals for buyers. GTA Cars also professionally guides their clients through the entire process. Individuals interested in utilising the Ramadan Offer or considering buying, selling, or trading their cars can visit gtacars.ae for more information.

About GTA Cars:

Located in the heart of the UAE, GTA Cars is a leading car dealership that provides world-class service to all customers and specialises in purchasing and selling quality automobiles. Along with offering an extensive range of cars in immaculate condition, GTA Cars additionally assists with buying, selling, or exchanging car parts as well as financial assurance and car registration. The enthusiastic team has over 100 years of combined automotive experience inside and outside the country and eager to help clients find their next dream car.

http://gtacars.ae/

info@gtacars.ae