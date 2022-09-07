Cutting-edge repair software accurately estimates damage and reports on reparability issues and vehicle condition

Dubai, UAE: GT Motive, a leading provider of repair data and solutions based in Spain, has signed an agreement with XA Group, a UAE-based global provider of digital, hardware & manpower solutions operating in Middle East, South Asia and Europe, whereby GT Motive will provide repair data and the GT Estimate software solution to be integrated by XA Group as part of the latter’s aftersales services offering to dealers and repairers in India.

GT Estimate is a cutting-edge repair software that accurately assesses vehicle damage and reports on reparability issues and vehicle condition.

This partnership will enable XA Group to offer dealers and repairers in India with a cutting-edge technology for repair cost calculations, based on Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) data developed by GT Motive with the highest precision and that is always up to date.

Ben Barber, Managing Director, XA Group commented: “XA offers a wide range of services for the automotive aftersales sector and we are very excited to add GT Motive’s repair data and technology to our portfolio, bringing many benefits to the automotive repair industry in India.”

Angel Martinez, CEO GT Motive, said: “We are really excited about this agreement with XA Group, which will enable us to expand our international reach even further and collaborate with an innovative and pioneering aftersales player, especially that XA Group has a great knowledge of the Indian market.”

Headquartered in Madrid and present in 28 countries, GT Motive specializes in delivering automotive data to the repair, insurance, fleet and leasing industries. The company envisages a more open and collaborative ecosystem, providing data access to enable claims and repair digitalisation. Utilizing the latest technologies, GT Motive processes more than 5 million vehicle estimates every year.

Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and operating across the Middle East, South Asia and Europe, XA Group provides Digital, Hardware, and Manpower solutions in the automotive aftersales industry. The company thrives on providing customers with an array of next-generation capabilities, disruptive technologies and partner offerings that work in synergy to reshape the industry landscape.

About GT Motive

GT Motive, headquartered in Madrid and present in 28 countries, is a company specialised in delivering automotive data to the repair, insurance, fleet and leasing industries. GT Motive dreams of a more open and collaborative ecosystem, providing access to data to enable claims and repair digitalisation. Using the latest technology, GT Motive processes more than 5 million estimates every year with consistent growth.

For more information, visit www.gtmotive.com.

About XA Group

XA Group is a global provider of Digital, Hardware, and Manpower solutions in the automotive aftersales industry. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and operating across the Middle East, South Asia and Europe, the company brings to market an array of next-generation capabilities, disruptive technologies and partner offerings that work in synergy to reshape the industry landscape.

The Group's flagship offerings include Addenda, a B2B Insurtech blockchain-based subrogation solution; a range of proprietary AI and data-driven tools; Carhealx, a sustainable same-day IOT-enabled smart repair portal; and XA Academy, an accredited talent development unit.

The company’s unique turnkey solution delivers the most integrated full-stack offering on the market, enabling its customers, OEMs, dealers, repair networks and insurance companies to achieve cost-savings and add new revenue streams.

xagroup.com