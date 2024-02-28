WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA – Growsmart, the nationally acclaimed educational initiative by Growthpoint Properties, has launched its 2024 programme in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape provinces. This marks the fifteenth consecutive year of Growsmart's commitment to advancing quality education and enriching the lives of learners in Grades 4 to 6.

Growsmart's mission is to empower young minds and provide opportunities for quality education, particularly in underperforming schools. With a focus on literacy, creative writing and mathematics, the programme aims to inspire a love for learning while nurturing essential skills among intermediate learners.

The 2024 launch commenced in February with a roadshow spanning the Western Cape and then extended to the Eastern Cape and Limpopo provinces. This year, the Eastern Cape welcomes the Amathole District as a new region, while Growsmart returns for its seventh year in the Eastern Cape and fourth year in Limpopo.

At the launch events, educators received creative writing packs to support learners in schools participating in the story writing competition. Additionally, each learner in Grades 4 to 6 received a copy of the 2024 Growing Smarter book, with nearly 90,000 copies printed for distribution to schools.

Jewel Harris, Founder of Growsmart and General Manager of Growthpoint Properties Cape Town, expresses enthusiasm about the 2024 programme. “This year, our interactive programme is more focused, relevant, fun and innovative than ever before, taking the best of what online and in-person opportunities have to offer to impact young minds and bring about change.”

Shawn Theunissen, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Growthpoint Properties, emphasises the long-term impact of Growsmart, saying, “Investing for positive social impact across the entire education value chain not only changes lives today but for generations to come. Growsmart remains one of the most successful ways that we help to improve educational outcomes at the primary school level and create a more inclusive society in the long term."

The Growsmart programme not only serves as a valuable resource for educators but also offers substantial prizes for winners, including learners, teachers and schools, with rewards totalling over R700,000.00 per region. Semi-finalists can also anticipate personal mentorship to assist with applying for high school and tertiary bursaries, supporting their educational journey beyond primary school.

ABOUT GROWSMART:

Growsmart is an annual competition that started in 2010 with participating schools selected by the Education Departments

Initiated and funded by Growthpoint Properties

Fully supported by the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Limpopo Education Departments

For Intermediate Phase learners within the metro areas (Grades 4, 5 and 6)

2023 Schools registered: Western Cape: 158 | Eastern Cape: 95 | Limpopo: 21

Schools must have scored less than 55% in their LITNUM (Literacy and Numeracy) results to qualify and are selected by the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Limpopo Education Departments

ABOUT GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES:

Growthpoint creates space to thrive with innovative and sustainable property solutions in environmentally friendly buildings while improving the social and material wellbeing of individuals and communities. It is an international property company invested in real estate and communities across South Africa, Africa, Australia, Poland, Romania and the UK, and South Africa’s largest primary JSE-listed REIT. Growthpoint is 50% co-owner of the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. It is an established leader in commercial green developments and owns and manages the biggest portfolio of green-certified buildings in Africa. Visit growthpoint.co.za for more information, and connect with Growthpoint on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Issued by Catchwords for:

The Growsmart Education Department

|growsmart@growthpoint.co.za |www.growsmart.org.za

GET SOCIAL: Follow Growsmart on www.facebook.com/growsmart | www.youtube.com/growsmartsa | www.instagram.com/growsmart_education|

For more information or to book an interview:

Angie Di Giovampaolo on 083 453 6668 or angie@catchwords.co.za