DUBAI, UAE: Grovy Developers, an award-winning real estate developer in Dubai, has announced the official launch of its latest residential project, RIVO by Grovy. With construction already underway, the project is scheduled for handover in Q4 2027.

The project has generated a strong market response with bookings equivalent to 50% of the total number of units since early November. Construction began last week to ensure the Q4 2027 delivery.

RIVO by Grovy is a design-focused development featuring contemporary architecture and thoughtful interiors in Dubai Land Residential Complex (DLRC), Dubai’s third most transacted residential area located 7 minutes from the upcoming DLRC metro station, 10 minutes from Dubai Academic City, and 16 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

Priced from AED 690,000 for studios, RIVO targets the growing mid-market segment. Positioned as “RIVO – A Work of Art”, the project emphasizes architectural and design quality in a district dominated by investment-focused developments.

The development comprises 133 units: 14 studios, 69 one-bedroom, 30 two-bedroom, 14 three-bedroom, and 6 four-bedroom apartments. All units feature floor-to-ceiling windows, spacious layouts, large balconies, and smart building systems with fully integrated home automation.

Amenities include a temperature-controlled infinity pool, fitness center, and yoga deck, alongside children's play areas, and a rooftop dining area with landscaped green spaces.

RIVO’s full range of unit types is rare in DLRC where many projects focus on compact 1-2BR investor units. The project’s unit sizes are positioned at the upper range of DLRC’s residential offerings. The two-bedroom apartments (1,194-1,372 sq ft) are 15-20% larger than typical DLRC competitors, while the four-bedroom units (up to 2,638 sq ft) are among the few family-sized residences in the district.

Abhishek Jalan, CEO of Grovy Developers, said: "DLRC is a fast-growing community, and 50% interest in RIVO confirms the mid-market segment is ready for design-led projects with spacious layouts. We named it ‘A Work of Art’ because we prioritize architectural detail and space planning – elements that are often missing in this price range.”

About Grovy

Grovy Developers launched in 1985 in India with residential and commercial developments in Delhi and the National Capital Region. The company has delivered more than 100 projects. In 2015, Grovy expanded its operations to the UAE to develop residential real estate across the mid-market, premium, and luxury segments. The company applies its expertise in space planning to develop projects with smart home technology and premium amenities. Grovy has completed Alcove, Aria, and Aura in Dubai’s Jumeirah Village Circle. The developer also operates in Dubai Islands and Dubailand.

For more information, visit www.grovy.ae.

