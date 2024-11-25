Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Group-IB, a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, announced today that it will demonstrate its Proprietary Network Graph Analysis cyber threat detection solution for the first time in the Middle East during its participation at the Black Hat Middle East and Africa 2024 in Riyadh.

Group-IB’s participation at the three-day world’s fastest growing and most attended cybersecurity event will also include its executive leadership delivering keynotes and taking part in a series of panel discussions. The event, in its third edition, will take place from November 26 to 28 at the Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Centre in Malham, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Group-IB’s presence at the Black Hat MEA will help deepen and strengthen their links with the wider Middle East region. The company launched its regional HQ in Dubai in 2023, which is also home to its MEA Threat Intelligence & Research Center.

Group-IB said that the Proprietary Network Graph Analysis solution designed from scratch, has been incorporated into all of Group-IB’s solutions and has helped improve the threat detection process. It provides users with a visual heatmap of network infrastructures beyond an organization's perimeter. The solution makes it easier to understand how threats are connected and where they originate, which in turn allows cybersecurity practitioners to more efficiently detect threats and effectively deal with them.

The executive leaders of Group-IB at the Black Hat MEA speaking on November 27th include;

Dmitriy Volkov, Chief Executive Officer, on the topic - `Differently: Centralized Collective Defense.’

Laith Samara, Presales Manager on `XDR in Action: Dissecting Real-World Attack Scenarios.’

Abdulmohsen Al Muqati, Head of Digital Forensics and Incident Response, Ivan Pisarev, Head of Threat Intelligence, MEA on ` A Unified Approach to Dissect Complex Attacks.’

On November 28th, Craig Jones, Independent Strategic Advisor, Group-IB, will be speaking on the topic: Saudi Arabia & Global Cyber Governance: Shaping Policy for the Digital Age.’

