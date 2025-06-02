Cairo - Dmitry Volkov the Founder and CEO of Group-IB highlighted the significant evolution of cyberattacks in recent years, stating that their impact now extends beyond financial losses to include reputation and trust, which are essential for the success of organizations.

“In the past, the cost of a cyberattack was measured in small financial amounts. Today, the situation is entirely different; the cost encompasses both money and reputation. For instance, if a bank suffers a cyberattack and customers start discussing on social media that the bank does not adequately secure their data, this can severely damage the bank's image. Customers might revert to waiting in line at branches rather than using digital applications, posing a major challenge for the bank.”

He added, “To become an expert and a technical witness in this field, one must undergo tough and challenging experiences. We call this ‘going through the mill,’ which is a necessary experience to gain true knowledge. At Group-IB, we believe our credibility stems from our ability to train and qualify human resources, not just from providing technical services.”

“Fraud is everywhere. We stop it.” He continued, “We use the term ‘fraud’ to describe a variety of deceptive practices, including scam calls, phishing websites, and more. It’s a global issue, and unfortunately, every time we look at the various schemes showing fraudulent activity, we find they are on the rise.”

Volkov noted that the company is committed to localizing technology in every market it operates in, explaining, “We have high competencies and numerous specialized experts from strong security and technical backgrounds. This is an integral part of what we do in our centers worldwide, including France. We begin by localizing technology and then establish partnerships with many local institutes. We already have partnerships that enable us to offer recognized certifications and training courses.”

He added, “Our training programs are among the best in this field because we have been working in this sector for over 22 years, and that’s all we do. Even the technologies we use globally are developed in-house. We are, in fact, the only company that fully develops its technologies with its own teams.”

Volkov explained that the company employs a significant number of staff with security backgrounds, stating, “These employees combine security and technical expertise, and they are the ones developing our products. Even the tools used by security agencies globally are developed by us. This gives our technologies credibility and strength.”

He continued, “We contribute by providing information and analysis regarding the complex strategies of cyberattacks. For example, Group-IB has participated in 1,550 global cybersecurity cases, a number that reflects our volume of work and impact. We don’t just offer consulting services; we work with law enforcement and participate in investigations.”

Volkov emphasized the importance of cybersecurity, stating, “If you don’t invest in cybersecurity, you won’t have a digital economy.” He explained, “People now realize that cybersecurity is not just a cost center but is critical to developing a successful digital economy.”